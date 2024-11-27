Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars: Home Team Tipped For Dominant Victory

Second-placed Remo Stars look to push for top position with a consistent run of form, while Shooting Stars will hope to continue their winning ways in this exciting NFPL tie. The matchup takes place by 16:00 on Wednesday, 27th November at Remo Stars Stadium. Read further for our detailed analysis, predictions, and tips.

Best Bets for Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars

Over 1.5 total goals with odds of @1.52 on Bet9ja, implying a 65.8% probability of 2 or more goals within regulation.

Remo Stars to win and over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.90 on Bet9ja, representing an implied probability of 52.6% that the home team with at least a two-goal margin.

Both Teams To Score with odds of @3.15 on Bet9ja, representing an implied probability of 31.8% that both teams will score.

Remo Stars are favorites for a dominant two nil victory over their Ibadan-based opponents Wednesday.

Remo Stars Set to Outwit Shooting Stars on Home Turf

A combination of a solid defense and fluid attacking play has propelled Remo Stars to second place on the NPFL log. In 13 games, they have found the back of the net thirteen times, averaging 1 goal per game. Conversely, Shooting Stars boast eleven goals from all their matches, which translates to 0.84 G/P. Remo Stars might have struggled against strong opponents in recent matches, but their attack still has what it takes to put Shooting Stars to the sword.

Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars Bet 1: The over 1.5 total goals bet at 1.52 on Bet9ja makes sense given Remo Stars' scoring form in home games.

Remo Stars Poised For a Confident Win

Remo Stars are currently on a winless run of three games and will look to set things in order against ninth-placed Shooting Stars. The home team have faced stern opposition in recent times, picking up draws versus Enyimba and Rivers United while losing away to Katsina United.

On the other hand, Shooting Stars are steadily picking form with three wins from their last five matches. You can expect fireworks at the Remo Stars Stadium as the home team strive to assert dominance against weaker opposition. Based on Remo Stars' strong home record this season, this matchup will likely end up in a comfortable victory for the Ikenne-based club.

Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars Bet 2: The Remo Stars to win and over 1.5 goals bet at 1.90 on Bet9ja is a good option given Remo Stars' perfect home record.

Shooting Stars To Strive For a Consolation Goal

Though the home team pose an uphill test, Shooting Stars will rely on quick transitions on the break to get a foot in the game. Remo Stars have enough firepower to seal a victory, but don't rule out a consolation goal for the visitors. Anticipate a keenly-contested matchup as both teams battle to steer their seasons on course.

Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars Bet 3: The Both Teams To Score bet at 3.15 on Bet9ja makes sense given that Shooting Stars have only failed to score once in their last five games.