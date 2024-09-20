Reims vs PSG Predictions: Les Parisiens fancied for an away win

Stade Auguste-Delaune is the venue for Reims and PSG on Saturday at 21:00. Read below for our analysis and Reims vs PSG predictions.

Reims vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Reims vs PSG

Both teams to score with odds of @1.78 on Betano, representing a 58.8% implied probability.

Over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @2.72 on Betano, representing a 44.4%/46.5% implied probability.

PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @4.80 on Betano, representing a 50%/51.2% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Reims 3-1 on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Reims host PSG at Stade Auguste-Delaune on Saturday evening. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00.

Reims come into this fixture off the back of two straight wins and sitting sixth in the Ligue 1 table. Although they haven’t beaten PSG since 2019, Reims have managed to draw three of the last four matches, including a 2-2 draw when these teams met in March.

A tricky early-season schedule has contributed to some poor expected metrics from the home side. This game is their biggest test of the season to date, however. A defeat to Lille and a draw with Marseille show how tough a task this will be.

Coming off Champions League action in midweek, PSG will be keen to maintain their 100% record atop Ligue 1. Their attack has been humming, despite the departure of Kylian Mbappe, with Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola thriving.

Luis Enrique may rest some of his core players for this one, though they have the benefit of playing at home in the Champions League on Wednesday. We might see Randal Kolo Muani get the start ahead of Marco Asensio, given the workload the Spaniard has already had this season.

Probable Lineups for Reims vs PSG

Reims probable XI:

Diouf; Buta, Kipre, Agbadou, Sangui; Munetsi, Edoa, Teuma; Ito, Diakite, Fofana.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Beraldo, Pacho; Kang-In, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Muani, Barcola.

BTTS lands at Stade Auguste-Delaune

Reims are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, resulting in both teams to score landing in three of their first four matches. PSG have also hit BTTS in 75% of their fixtures.

The only concern here will be Reims’ attack. They are dead last in expected goals generated this season. PSG’s defence hasn’t exactly been impenetrable, though, and Luis Enrique might name a weakened backline after playing on Wednesday night.

These teams each saw BTTS land in 65% of their Ligue 1 matches last season. That was tied for the highest rate in the league, along with Rennes and Strasbourg.

Reims vs PSG Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.78 on Betano

Goals in the first half

PSG’s last three league matches have seen over 1.5 first-half goals. Reims’ last two have had two or more goals at the break. Knowing fatigue could play a part in the second half, we expect PSG to fly out the traps here.

Each of the four league games following PSG's first four Champions League matches last season saw a minimum of three goals scored. One of those matches was a 3-0 win over Reims.

First-half goals have been plentiful for both of these teams so far in 2024-25, and there’s no reason for that to change at the weekend. PSG could easily hit this over on their own, given Reims’ defensive woes.

Reims vs PSG Bet 2: Over 1.5 first half goals @2.72 on Betano

High-scoring away win

All of PSG’s league matches this season have paid out on this wager. Their attack has been white-hot, with 16 goals scored in four matches. All of their fixtures have generated at least four total goals.

Reims have seen over 2.5 total goals in three of their four fixtures. Saint-Etienne are the only team to have conceded more expected goals so far in 2024-25.

We see this wager as a no-brainer. PSG’s matches after Champions League action were high-scoring last season, and there’s no reason for that trend to change against a leaky Reims defence.

Reims vs PSG Bet 3: PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals @4.80 on Betano