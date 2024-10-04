Our football expert presents his top three bets for Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid before their 9th round La Liga clash this Sunday at 9 pm.

+

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Victory with odds of @2.47 on bet9ja , equating to a 44% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 44% chance of the visitors winning. Julian Alvarez to score with odds of @3.75 on bet9ja , indicating a 26% chance of the Argentine forward scoring.

, indicating a 26% chance of the Argentine forward scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.77 on bet9ja, representing a 58% chance for either club to fail to find the back of the net.

Atletico Madrid should be expected to win against Real Sociedad by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Sociedad host Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening in round nine of La Liga. The home side returned to winning ways last weekend when they beat Valencia 3-0. This ended a winless run of six matches, where they had only previously scored two goals.

Whether that was a reflection on Valencia or an improved performance is something we’ll find out in due course. Either way, they will have to put in another top performance if they are to topple Atletico Madrid.

The visitors rescued a late point against arch-rivals Real Madrid last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to 14 in all competitions. With recent history favouring Diego Simeone’s team, the hosts may struggle to keep them out.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

The probable lineup for Real Sociedad in the "system of play."

Remiro; Lopez, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Aramburu, Gomez, Sucic, Zubimendi, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Mandava, Gimenez, Le Normand, Molina, Galan, de Paul, Gallagher, Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez

Visitors to win on the road

Atletico Madrid’s late goal against Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 14, as Diego Simeone aims to close the gap on Barcelona at the top.

Real Sociedad won 3-0 last weekend, but that may only be papering over the cracks as they’ve struggled to score this season.

They faced a poor Valencia side, who opened up in the final minutes to allow Sociedad to score two late goals, but Atletico will be more defensively aware.

Having won three of the last five head-to-heads, losing none, it’s best to bet on the visitors at a generous-looking price.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Atletico Victory @2.47 with bet9ja

Argentine can secure the points

Atletico may have only scored 12 goals from their opening eight matches, but they spent over £75m in order to sign Man City’s Julian Alvarez to improve their front line.

Their new star signing has impressed in recent weeks, having scored against Valencia before delivering a late winner against Celta Vigo.

Bringing in Alvarez has taken the pressure off Antoine Griezmann to consistently deliver. With the Argentine able to play across the front, his movement can make him unpredictable.

With regular minutes, the young forward will continue to get chances for a team aiming to win the league, and he can add a third in the Basque country.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Julian Alvarez to score anytime @3.40 with bet9ja

Further frustrations for the hosts

Real Sociedad fans would have been delighted to see their team score three goals last weekend, having only scored twice in their previous six. A four-match goal drought became a growing concern for the team, but their issue hasn't been resolved overnight.

Valencia gifted them three goals, and against a stronger outfit, Sociedad may struggle in front of goal once more. Both teams have midweek fixtures in the Champions and Europa League, and with some tired legs on the pitch, the match could be impacted as a result.

Atletico have only conceded four goals in La Liga and hold a good record against Real Sociedad. This could see both teams fail to get on the board.