Real Sociedad vs Ajax: Traore to help Ajax snatch the win

Our football predictions expert shares top bets for Real Sociedad vs Ajax, clashing in the Europa League at 9 pm on Thursday.

Real Sociedad vs Ajax Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Ajax

Ajax to win with odds of @3.85 on Bet9ja , equating to a 26% chance of Farioli’s side winning.

, equating to a 26% chance of Farioli’s side winning. Bertrand Traore to score with odds of @5.25 on Bet9ja , indicating a 21% chance of the winger scoring.

, indicating a 21% chance of the winger scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.70 on Bet9ja, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Ajax are in better form and should beat Real Sociedad 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Sociedad aim to rebound as they host Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Imanol Alguacil’s side suffered a disappointing defeat in the Basque Derby during the weekend, leaving them 10th in La Liga and seven points off the top four. The defeat halted the momentum Real Sociedad gained from beating Barcelona before the international break.

Sociedad made a slow start to the season, winning just one of their first eight competitive matches. Despite Sunday's loss to Athletic Bilbao, recent improvements are evident. However, much work remains in the Europa League, with the team stuck in 25th place.

Ajax, on the other hand, are in fine form. They remain unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions, yet PSV's relentless pace keeps them seven points behind in the Eredivisie.

Francesco Farioli’s team could strengthen their position in the Europa League with a win at the Reale Arena. They are currently 2nd in the league phase, three points clear of 9th place.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Ajax

The probable lineup for Real Sociedad in the "system of play."

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Lopez; Zubimendi; Kubo, Gomez, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

The probable lineup for Ajax in the "system of play."

Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Berghuis, Henderson, Klaasen, Traore, Weghorst, Brobbey

Ajax to Secure Important Away Win

We are siding with the underdog in the first of our Real Sociedad vs Ajax predictions, by backing the visitors to win.

Alguacil’s side have struggled in Europe, winning just one of their four matches to this point. They suffered defeat in their only Europa League home game so far against Anderlecht. The Belgian outfit were able to create three clear-cut chances and win 2-1.

Ajax have already played plenty of European matches this season. They had to go through qualifying thanks to a 5th-place league finish. Farioli’s side have won eight of their 10 Europa League games this campaign and lost just one. They are averaging 2.5 goals per game over that period.

Real Sociedad vs Ajax Bet 1: Ajax Victory @3.85 with Bet9ja

Traore Deserves His Place

Wout Weghorst leads the line for Ajax but he is more adept at linking up the play than being a clinical attacker. Therefore, we are backing Bertrand Traore to score as part of our Real Sociedad vs Ajax predictions.

The fast winger likes to move in from the right to shoot with his preferred right foot and this has helped him contribute with a fair number of goals. He is averaging a goal every 159 minutes played in the domestic league. Traore has also scored once in 140 minutes of action in the Europa League.

Traore ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for shots per 90 minutes played over the past 12 months so let’s hope he converts one of those attempts here. He has scored in two of his last three matches.

Real Sociedad vs Ajax Bet 2: Bertrand Traore Anytime Scorer @5.25 with Bet9ja

Sociedad’s European Games See Goals

Real Sociedad’s La Liga outings have seen very few goals with an average of just 1.57 per game but it’s been a very different story in Europe. Both teams have scored in all four of Alguacil’s side’s Europa League games.

Ajax have found the net in all eleven of their matches on the road across all competitions this season. Those games have seen an average of 3.18 goals, 2.18 for Ajax and one for the opposition.