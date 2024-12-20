Real Madrid vs Sevilla Predictions: Los Blancos To End 2024 On A High

Our betting expert reveals his top predictions for Real Madrid vs Sevilla ahead of the La Liga clash this Sunday at 4:15 pm.

+

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Over 3.5 Goals with odds of 2.275 on 1xBet , equating to a 44% chance of a high-scoring match.

, equating to a 44% chance of a high-scoring match. Real Madrid Win and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 2.70 on 1xBet , indicating a 37% chance of the hosts winning and both teams scoring.

, indicating a 37% chance of the hosts winning and both teams scoring. Real Madrid Win and Under 4.5 Goals with odds of 1.79 on 1xBet, representing a 56% chance for the hosts winning and less than five goals being scored in the game.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Sevilla by a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

With Real Madrid, sitting third in La Liga, and Sevilla, lodged at 11th, the match provides both teams an opportunity to turn their league’s fortunes before the winter break.

Real Madrid approach this game on the back of their 3-0 win over Mexican side Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup.

But Los Blancos’ last league outing was the 3-3 draw against an inspired Rayo Vallecano side. With only one success in their last three La Liga matches, Real are trailing Barça by one point, albeit with a game in hand.

The visitors showed resilience in their recent narrow victory over Celta de Vigo, courtesy of a goal from Manuel Bueno. However, Garcia Pimienta’s men have lost three of their last four away games and conceded nine times against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the road.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Sevilla

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Provide the probable starting eleven.

The probable lineup for Sevilla in the "system of play."

Provide the probable starting eleven.

Carlo’s trophy run continues

Real’s commanding performance against Pachuca marked Carlo Ancelotti’s 15th major trophy, making him the most successful manager in the club’s history.

The Spanish champions initially struggled, creating few chances in the first half. However, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo delivered when it mattered most.

Despite suffering a 4-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu against Barcelona, Real Madrid's home form has been strong this season. They have won seven of their eight league fixtures in front of their fans, scoring a total of 20 goals, while conceding only seven.

Additionally, Jude Bellingham, despite starting slowly, has found his rhythm, finding the back of the net in seven of the past nine games.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Bet 1: Over 3.5 Goals with odds of 2.275 on 1xBet.

Troubles on the road

Sevilla have conceded 15 goals in eight away matches and must bring their A-game to face Real Madrid's formidable attack.

Dodi Lukebakio represents the visitors’ main threat up front, having scored seven goals this season, making him the sixth-highest scorer in La Liga.

While Saul Niguez provides experience in midfield, and creativity with his three assists, the Andalusians will need a collective effort to secure any points against a side they last beat in September 2018.

However, they have managed to find the net in six of the last seven matches against Madrid, and have failed to score in just one of the last seven away games in all competitions. This hints at a potential angle for our Real Madrid vs Sevilla predictions, as we could see both teams finding the back of the net again.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Bet 2: Real Madrid Win and Both Teams To Score with odds of 2.70 on 1xBet.

A low-scoring victory adds value

Historically, Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, winning 9 out of their last 11 clashes against Sevilla.

Last season Ancelotti’s men won 1-0, but the previous five games played at the Bernabeu all produced at least three goals.

However, this season, the majority of both Real Madrid and Sevilla games have been low-scoring affairs, with Both Teams To Score - Yes happening in just eight out of 17 matches.

Based on xG (expected goals) data, the Andalusians rank as the eighth weakest attack in La Liga, while Real Madrid have an average of 0.84 xGA (expected goals against) at home this season.

According to our in-house model, Sevilla have only an 8% chance of winning on Sunday, which makes them the biggest underdog of the weekend in Spain.

The projected goals total stand at 2.95. Since 71% of Real Madrid's league games have ended with three or fewer goals, betting on a Real Madrid win with under 4.5 total goals appears to be a promising option for these predictions.