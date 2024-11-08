Real Madrid vs Osasuna Predictions: Hosts to bounce back in style

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Real Madrid vs Osasuna ahead of this La Liga clash on Saturday at 2 PM.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Real Madrid Victory and Over 3.5 Goals with odds of @ 2.30 on 1xBet , equating to a 43% & 44% chance of the hosts winning and more than three goals being scored.

, equating to a 43% & 44% chance of the hosts winning and more than three goals being scored. Both Teams to score - Yes with odds of @ 2.11 on 1xBet , indicating a 47% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 47% chance of both sides finding the back of the net. Jude Bellingham to score with odds of @ 4.33 on 1xBet, representing a 25% & 29% chance for the English midfielder to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to beat Osasuna by a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu this Saturday, they're up against not only a strong Osasuna but also their own self-doubt and the lingering memories of recent losses.

Real Madrid's vulnerabilities were laid bare in the past two weeks, as they stumbled in both domestic and European competitions. The 3-1 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League rubbed salt into the wounds from their recent 4-0 thrashing by arch-rivals Barcelona.

In contrast, Osasuna arrive in the capital riding the crest of a winning wave. The team from Pamplona have lost just one of the last eight games and are currently sitting comfortably in fifth place in La Liga.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

The probable lineup for Osasuna in the "system of play."

Herrera; Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza.

A season-defining game?

Pressure is mounting on manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose tactical decisions have been scrutinised, particularly his handling of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The Frenchman’s long-awaited move to Los Blancos was envisioned to spark offensive dynamism. However, the team’s attacking prowess has been sporadic at best, underscored by their failure to make the most of goal-scoring opportunities against AC Milan.

Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are expected to play together, but their chemistry is still developing

For the hosts, this match is not merely about three points, but rather a restoration of confidence and authority in a league they dominated last season.

Failure to dispatch Osasuna would only amplify the speculation surrounding Ancelotti's future and Madrid's title credentials.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory and Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.30 with 1xBet.

Visitors know how to upset the hierarchy.

Osasuna’s emphatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona earlier in the season sets a strong precedent, showcasing their capacity to match one of the finest teams in Europe at the moment.

Their recent 5-0 win over Chiclana in the Copa del Rey further underscores their good form and their attacking skills, which will undoubtedly test an under-pressure Madrid backline.

Ancelotti finds himself at a tactical crossroads.

The reigning European Champions' frailties have been apparent - conceding 18 goals in 15 games across La Liga and the Champions League.

Injuries to key players such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois, along with the lack of a playmaker like Toni Kroos, worsen an already tough situation. This makes betting on Both Teams To Score - Yes a valuable option for our Real Madrid vs Osasuna predictions.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 2: Both Teams to score - Yes @ 2.11 with 1xBet.

Jude to end his goal drought

For the visitors, Vincente Moreno's strategy is grounded in discipline and exploitation of transition play.

Osasuna’s Ante Budimir will lead the line, aiming to capitalise on Real Madrid’s lapses at the back.With five La Liga goals to his name so far, he stands out as a key player in Moreno's game plan.

Jude Bellingham's second season in Spain has been very difficult. After a record-breaking debut, in which the English midfielder registered 23 goals, this campaign has been overshadowed by uncertainty.

Relegated from his impactful No. 10 role, Bellingham has struggled to adapt to deeper, less familiar positions—contributing to a disconcerting 12-match goalless streak.

Despite the turmoil, examining Bellingham's statistics for our Real Madrid vs Osasuna predictions provides a ray of hope, particularly given his outstanding performance against Osasuna last season, where he scored twice at the Bernabéu on Match Day 9.

His proven knack for striking in critical moments, coupled with the pressure to reclaim his indelible mark on the field, positions him as a potential difference-maker—a reminder of class amid challenging circumstances.