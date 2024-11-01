PSG vs Lens Predictions: Bet on a narrow win for Enrique’s men

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets for PSG vs. Lens before their Ligue 1 matchday 10 showdown, set for Saturday at 5 pm.

PSG vs Lens Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Lens

Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.86 on Bet9ja , equating to a 51% chance of both teams finding the back of the net and at least three goals being scored.

PSG should be expected to beat Lens with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As PSG eye another league title, Lens are on a mission to make their mark against the champions, hoping to upset the familiar hierarchy.

Luis Enrique’s men enter this match riding a wave of confidence.

Unbeaten in their first nine league matches, the Parisians sit comfortably at the summit of the Ligue 1 table, with 28 goals scored to a mere eight conceded. Their recent exploits include a commanding 3-0 victory in the historic Le Classique against Olympique Marseille, a win that showcased their dominance.

RC Lens may not be performing at their 2022/2023 level, where they finished second, only a point behind PSG, but they have enjoyed a better start to the season compared to a year ago. Currently sitting fifth with 14 points, Will Still’s side suffered their first defeat last weekend in the Derby du Nord against Lille.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Lens

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Dembele, Barcola.

The probable lineup for Lens in the "system of play."

Samba; Gradit, Danso, Khusanov; Frankowski, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Zaroury; Thomasson; Sotoca, Nzola.

Key Champions League games might be the priority

Despite parting company with Kylian Mbappè in the summer, PSG have managed to maintain a high standard of play, effectively integrating several new signings into their system.

Luis Enrique aims to continue building on past success while incorporating a younger, more dynamic playing style.

PSG are on an impressive streak, unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have scored more than two goals in each of their last four Ligue 1 games played at the Parc des Princes.

Recent results, however, suggest there is still much to prove, especially on the European front.

The Spanish coach might be tempted to rotate his squad significantly, given the challenging Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Our PSG vs Lens predictions indicate it is worth considering the hosts will miss Presnel Kimpembe (injured) and Lucas Beraldo (suspended), which could affect their defensive solidity.

PSG vs Lens Bet 1: Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.86 with Bet9ja

Lens’ discipline will be tested

Regardless of the starting lineup, Luis Enrique’s approach will continue to focus on maintaining high tempo and stretching Lens’ defence. Key to their strategy is the full use of wing play, with Barcola making a strong impression and Dembele offering alternative action up front.

PSG’s forward press serves as an additional weapon, effectively disrupting opponents’ rhythm.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have been scoring goals with ease. PSG have seen the goal tally exceed 2.5 in 18 of their last 20 home league games, with 11 of those going over 3.5.

Meanwhile, RC Lens bring a disciplined defensive stance to the fixture. Their last 20 away league matches saw the total number of goals stay under 3.5, reflecting their strategy to limit scoring opportunities.

Despite this defensive solidity, Lens will be wary, given that PSG have defeated them in three successive encounters. However, the visitors are unbeaten in their last six away matches, showing resilience that could prove pivotal.

PSG vs Lens Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.65 with Bet9ja

First to score wins?

With the hosts averaging two goals per match in their last ten fixtures and the visitors just one, Les Sang et Or must take advantage of any chances to disrupt PSG’s rhythm.

A tactical battle awaits, with PSG known for scoring first in six of their last ten home games. On the other hand, Still’s side have struck the first blow in seven of their last ten outings.

In this PSG vs Lens predictions piece, we’ve taken into account that Lens are also the team with the worst xG (expected goals) differential in Ligue 1, with the data indicating they should have scored at least five more times.

For the visitors, young defender Abdukodir Khusanov takes centre stage. At 20, Khusanov’s evolution from a promising youngster to a key defensive asset highlights his importance. His ability to stay composed will be crucial in thwarting PSG’s forward line that has not failed to score in the last 19 games.

With 12 victories in 27 encounters, history favours PSG’s stronghold over Lens. Still, having claimed seven wins in past duels, Lens will draw inspiration from those memories.