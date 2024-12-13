Premier League Predictions Matchday 16

Matchday 16 of the 2024-25 English Premier League campaign sees the first Manchester derby of the season, Brighton host rivals Crystal Palace.

and there’s a relegation scrap between Wolves and Ipswich. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert insights to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 16

Tractor Boys to triumph at Molineux: Wolves vs Ipswich Town

Date: 14/12/2024

14/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Ipswich to secure their second win of the season against Wolves @3.93 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 10/12/24)

It’s 19th versus 18th at Molineux this weekend, with newly-promoted Ipswich travelling to a struggling Wolves side. Both teams are reeling from recent defeats, with Ipswich squandering a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to AFC Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Wolves registered 1.61 xG against West Ham in a 2-1 defeat in Stratford.

With five losses in seven games at Molineux, Wolves’ home form has been dismal. Even Ipswich’s away form (0.71 points per game) is better than Wolves’ points return on home soil. Having narrowly missed out on victory several times this season, Ipswich seem to be the most likely to get a positive result on Saturday, especially with the future of Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil still uncertain.

Arsenal to overpower Toffees: Arsenal vs Everton

Date: 14/12/2024

14/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Arsenal poised for a comfortable home win over Everton @1.27 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 10/12/24)

After being held to a draw at Fulham, Arsenal know they must secure a win in Saturday’s home game against lowly Everton to keep their title chances alive. The Gunners are unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium, while Everton average just 0.71 points per game on their travels.

Additionally, Arsenal have won the last three meetings between the two sides, scoring first in five of their last seven games. The Gunners are also unbeaten in six Premier League games. Everton will be well-rested following the postponement of their Merseyside derby with Liverpool due to the bad weather, but we still expect Arsenal to secure the win at home.

Hosts to win ‘Battle of Manchester’: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Date: 15/12/2024

15/12/2024 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Manchester City to land a derby win over United @1.55 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 10/12/24)

Ruben Amorim is preparing for his first Manchester derby as United boss this weekend. He is facing a City side that have bounced back from their four-game winless run with four points from their last two games. Although City have averaged just 1.25 points per game in their last eight Premier League games, their home form remains well above average with 2.29 points per game and just one loss in their seven games.

It is clear the Amorim effect hasn’t had much impact on the Red Devils. They have collected just four points from four games, including back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. They have won just once away this season, scoring just 0.86 goals per game. With City averaging 2.14 goals scored per game, it’s clear why our Premier League predictions favour them to have the upper hand.

Improving Eagles to stifle Seagulls: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Date: 15/12/2024

15/12/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Palace to hold Brighton to a draw @3.94 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 10/12/24)

Brighton remain unbeaten at the Amex Stadium this season and will be desperate to get back to winning ways after squandering a two-goal lead at Leicester. They’ll be highly motivated in front of their own fans as they take on long-time rivals, Crystal Palace. Nevertheless, Albion have surprisingly drawn as many games as they’ve won so far this season, losing only three of their 15 league games.

Sunday’s opponents, Crystal Palace, are now unbeaten in four, drawing three and winning one in a gritty game at newly-promoted Ipswich. Palace have returned to basics under Oliver Glasner and have become hard to break down. Neither side has spent much time in the lead this season, with Brighton leading in just 25% of their games and Palace leading in only 22% of theirs. This suggests a cagey stalemate.

Home win in West London derby: Chelsea vs Brentford

Date: 15/12/2024

15/12/2024 Kick-off: 8 pm

8 pm Our tip: Blues to prolong Brentford’s dismal away record with a home win @1.39 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 10/12/24)

We have been very impressed with Brentford’s start to the season. The Bees sit just two points shy of fifth-placed Nottingham Forest. However, they have been overly reliant on their home form to establish a top-half position. Brentford have won seven and drawn one of their eight home games, but have picked up just one point from their seven away fixtures.

This will have Chelsea fans eagerly anticipating the visit of their local rivals to Stamford Bridge this weekend. The Blues are currently in second spot, having lost just two of their 15 Premier League games this term. They are on a four-game winning streak right now and, given Brentford’s fragility away from the Getech Community Stadium, it’s hard to see anything other than a win for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchday 16 include a much-needed away win for Ipswich at Wolves, followed by home wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. We anticipate a determined Crystal Palace side, bolstered by returning key players, to put up a fight against their bitter rivals Brighton and claim a point.

Remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.