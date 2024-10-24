Matchday 9 in the EPL sees third-placed Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday, while Manchester City face a favourable home game with Southampton.

This week’s five Premier League predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 9

(26th October 2024) Manchester City to beat Southampton @1.11 with bet9ja .

. (26th October 2024) Brighton to beat Wolves @1.62 with bet9ja .

. (26th October 2024) Aston Villa to beat Bournemouth @1.92 with bet9ja .

. (26th October 2024) Everton to draw with Fulham @3.35 with bet9ja .

. (27th October 2024) Arsenal to draw with Liverpool @3.40 with bet9ja.

City to win yet again: Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 4 pm

City are expected to secure a comfortable home win against winless Southampton @ 1.11 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

With Southampton suffering four successive defeats away from home and City winning three and drawing one of their four home games so far this season, everything points to a home win. Southampton are shipping too many goals on their travels, averaging 2.5 goals conceded per game, which is well above the Premier League average of 1.49 goals conceded per game.

City are currently averaging 2.75 goals scored per game at the Etihad Stadium. The Saints are used to being behind in their away games, trailing in more than half (52%) of their minutes played away from St Mary’s. Another loss for Saints boss Russell Martin could signal the end of his reign on the south coast.

Brighton to heap further misery on Wolves: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolves

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 4 pm

Albion should return to winning ways on home soil against winless Wolves @ 1.62 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

It’s been a torrid start to the season for Gary O’Neil’s Wolves. They were on course for a home draw with Manchester City last weekend, only to have their hopes dashed by a 95th-minute winner. Wolves travel to Brighton this weekend still searching for their first league win of the season. Historical data doesn’t offer much hope, with just four victories over Albion in 22 meetings.

Brighton have picked up two points per game with their home fixtures at the Amex Stadium so far this season. Their resolute away win at Newcastle keeps Albion on course to contend for European qualification this season. Wolves have shipped 11 goals in their last three Premier League away games, which is another warning sign for an away defeat.

Villa to cement their top-four place: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Predictions

Date: 22/10/2024

Kick-off: 4 pm

Villa to build on their fine away win at Fulham by despatching Bournemouth @ 1.92 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Aston Villa moved back into fourth place with a comprehensive 3-1 away win at Fulham last weekend. Villa have won five of their eight Premier League games so far this season, while Bournemouth average just one point per game on the road. The Cherries have lost their last two away games and have failed to score in three of their four away games this season.

Only Arsenal have got the better of Unai Emery’s Villa at Villa Park this term. Wins over Wolves and Everton were hard-fought, while Manchester United were held to a goalless draw a fortnight ago. Villa are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Bournemouth, although both teams have got on the scoresheet in five of their last seven meetings.

Fulham to battle for a draw: Everton vs Fulham

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 6.30 pm

Everton to take a share of the spoils against Fulham at Goodison Park @ 3.35 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Our Premier League predictions indicate It’s very difficult to separate these two sides. Everton have entered some form with two wins and two draws from their last four games, while Fulham have also made a solid start, currently sitting in tenth place. Everton’s average stands at only one point per game at home, while the visitors are managing the same away from Craven Cottage.

It’s a similar story in terms of goals scored too, with both sides averaging just one goal per game. After a disappointing home loss to Villa last week, former Everton boss Marco Silva may be happy for his Fulham side to take a point back to West London.

Little to separate the two sides: Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 5.30 pm

Liverpool to leave the Emirates Stadium unbeaten @ 3.40 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

It’s fascinating to see that a draw has been the dominant outcome in the last 43 meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool. 41% of their last 43 games have ended in a stalemate. With the Gunners averaging 2.50 points per game at home and leaders Liverpool averaging 3.00 points per game away, neither side is likely to show much vulnerability.

That’s why the draw feels like the most likely outcome in this Premier League predictions piece. It’s a result Arsenal will be relatively content with, ensuring the Reds don’t extend their four-point lead over the Gunners.

Conclusion

We anticipate another stalemate between Everton and Fulham, as well as two further home wins for Brighton and Aston Villa over Wolves and Bournemouth respectively.

Please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.