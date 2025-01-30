Matchday 24 of the 24/25 English Premier League season sees Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns to try and reel in leaders.

Liverpool. Manchester United aim to build on their win at Fulham with a home victory over Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, there’s a relegation six-pointer involving Ipswich and bottom club Southampton. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Predictions Matchday 24

Forest to overpower inconsistent Brighton: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

Date: 01/02/2025

01/02/2025 Kick-off: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Our tip: Forest to bounce back with a home win at 2.46 with Bet9ja. (Correct as of 28/01/25)

Nottingham Forest’s run of six Premier League wins in seven games was abruptly ended with a 5-0 thrashing at Bournemouth last weekend. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men should bounce back quickly against a Brighton side that’s won only two of their last eight Premier League games.

Forest are averaging 1.91 points per home game this season, with the results at The City Ground steadily improving as the campaign has elapsed. Recent home wins over Tottenham and Aston Villa, followed by a hard-fought draw with leaders Liverpool have established The City Ground as a difficult place to visit. Albion were surprisingly stifled by a physical Everton side last weekend and Forest are equally powerful and should have too much for the Seagulls.

Tractor Boys reignite their survival hopes: Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Date: 01/02/2025

01/02/2025 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Ipswich to get all three points against the bottom club at 1.95 with Bet9ja. (Correct as of 28/01/25)

Ipswich’s second half of the season effectively begins now after difficult games with Manchester City and Liverpool, where they shipped ten goals in two games. The Tractor Boys return to Portman Road for a must-win encounter against bottom club Southampton. Ipswich will welcome the Saints, who have mustered just 0.17 points per away game this season.

Town have scored first in 42% of their games this season, while Ivan Juric’s side have scored first in just a quarter (25%) of their games. With Southampton missing the influence of their injured starlet, Tyler Dibling, the visitors are likely to struggle creatively. Kieran McKenna continues to work on strengthening his Ipswich squad during this month’s transfer window, knowing that a victory here will position them well for the season run-in.

Troubled Spurs to be punished by Bees: Brentford vs Tottenham

Date: 02/02/2025

02/02/2025 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Bees’ strong home form to make the difference against Spurs at 2.08 with Bet9ja. (Correct as of 28/01/25)

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling on the pitch. A 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City last weekend heaped further pressure on under-fire boss, Ange Postecoglu. Spurs have managed only an average of 0.91 points per away game this season, so they’ll be concerned about Sunday's visit to a Brentford team that has turned the Getech Community Stadium into a stronghold in the 2024/25 season.

The Bees have won seven and lost just three of their 12 home games this term. If Brentford can take the early initiative, the hosts will be in great shape to claim all three points. Tottenham have averaged 0 points per away game this season after conceding first. With the injury picture still a big issue, Spurs’ problems won’t be resolved between now and Sunday.

Red Devils to make it back-to-back wins: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Date: 02/02/2025

02/02/2025 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Injury-hit Palace to fall to defeat at Old Trafford at 2.10 with Bet9ja. (Correct as of 28/01/25)

Old Trafford has been anything but a fortress for Manchester United so far this season. With the Red Devils losing six of their 12 home games, the fear factor is starting to diminish. However, Manchester United will be encouraged by their narrow away win at Fulham last Sunday, and they couldn't have hoped for a better opponent this weekend than the injury-hit Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Palace only have 15 fit senior players, with boss Oliver Glasner working miracles in keeping the Eagles well clear of the relegation zone. Palace have conceded just one goal per away game this season, well below the league average (1.51). However, their stretched starting 11 is likely to be pushed to its limits at Old Trafford. If Amorim’s men can get their noses in front, it could be a long afternoon for Palace. United averaged 2.50 points per home game when scoring first.

Arteta and Guardiola share the spoils: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Date: 02/02/2025

02/02/2025 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Arsenal forced to settle for a point against a rejuvenated City at 3.60 with Bet9ja. (Correct as of 28/01/25)

It’s second versus fourth at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal and City are both desperate for three points to try and put some kind of pressure on leaders Liverpool. The Gunners remain unbeaten on home soil this season, while City are averaging just 1.50 points per away game after an inconsistent start to 2024/25.

There are signs that Pep Guardiola’s men are out of their autumn dip though, with 14 points from their last six games. Arsenal are unbeaten since early November too, so with two strong sides going head-to-head, we can only envisage a hard-fought draw. This is surely the worst possible outcome for either side, as a point will only serve to further hand the initiative to Anfield.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchday 24 include home wins for Ipswich, Manchester United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. This would mean successive wins for Ruben Amorim and United, while Ipswich could climb out of the bottom three if results go their way. Meanwhile Arsenal and Manchester City will frustrate themselves in an entertaining draw, which will be music to the ears of Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to ensure your football betting remains a fun pastime.