Premier League Predictions Matchday 11

Matchday 11 sees league leaders Liverpool host sixth-placed Aston Villa, while second-placed Manchester City face a tricky trip to Brighton etc.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 11

(9th November 2024) Wolves to draw withdal @3.75 with Betano , representing a 26.67% chance of the game ending in a stalemate.

, representing a 26.67% chance of the game ending in a stalemate. (9th November 2024) West Ham to beat Everton @2.00 with Betano , representing a 50% chance for the Hammers to beat Everton.

, representing a 50% chance for the Hammers to beat Everton. (9th November 2024) Liverpool to beat Aston Villa @1.47 with Betano , representing a 68.03% chance of the Reds overcoming Villa.

, representing a 68.03% chance of the Reds overcoming Villa. (10th November 2024) Tottenham to beat Ipswich @1.22 with Betano , representing an 81.97% chance of Spurs defeating Ipswich.

, representing an 81.97% chance of Spurs defeating Ipswich. (10th November 2024) Nottingham Forest to beat Newcastle @2.62 with Betano, representing a 38.18% chance of Forest winning at home.

Bottom clubs to draw: Wolves vs Southampton

Date: 09/11/2024

09/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Wolves to be held at home to Southampton @3.75 with Betano. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

With just one Premier League win between Wolves and Southampton in 20 Premier League games, it’s difficult to back either side to emerge victorious this weekend. Interestingly, Wolves are on a five-game winning streak in their head-to-head history with the Saints. However, Russell Martin’s newly-promoted side will be buoyed by their 1-0 home win over Everton last weekend.

Southampton have recently put up stiff resistance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. They only lost 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side and had more than 43% possession, which is far more than most visiting sides enjoy at City. Martin’s men will seek to frustrate Wanderers, and a point would benefit Southampton more than it would the winless Wolves.

Hammers home win: West Ham vs Everton

Date: 09/11/2024

09/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: The Hammers to get all three points at home to the Toffees @2.00 with Betano. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

West Ham United have won their last two home league games, scoring six goals and conceding only two. The Hammers welcome lowly Everton to the London Stadium, hoping to achieve their third consecutive win. The Toffees lost at Southampton last week, with Sean Dyche’s men still looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

Things look promising for West Ham, provided they can score the first goal of the game. They are currently averaging three points per game at home when breaking the deadlock. Meanwhile, Everton average zero points per game when conceding first on the road. A goal-fest is unlikely if Everton have their way, as six of their last eight meetings ended with less than three goals scored.

Reds to relish Villa visit: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Date: 09/11/2024

09/11/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: League leaders to land another big win over Villa @1.47 with Betano. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

Liverpool and Aston Villa both have UEFA Champions League action to attend to on Wednesday night. Villa face a tricky trip to Bruges and Liverpool will play at home to Bayer Leverkusen. This may have an impact, with the Reds likely to have more recovery time between Wednesday night and Saturday evening.

Liverpool have the meanest defence in the league, conceding just six goals in ten games. They’ve also averaged 1.9 goals scored per game. At home, they’ve kept a clean sheet in 40% of their matches at Anfield. Meanwhile, Villa have averaged two goals scored per game on the road, but they have also conceded 1.80 goals per game. All of this points to an entertaining contest, with the hosts running out eventual winners.

Spurs stroll to victory: Tottenham vs Ipswich Town

Date: 10/11/2024

10/11/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Spurs to enjoy their home comforts again with a victory over Ipswich @1.22 with Betano (Correct as of 05/11/24)

Matchday 10 was another frustrating weekend for the newly-promoted Ipswich, who were denied a stonewall penalty and suffered a questionable red card that prevented them from landing their first league win of the season at home to Leicester. To compound their misery, the Tractor Boys travel to Tottenham this Sunday knowing that Ange Postecoglu’s men are averaging 2.40 points per game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Interestingly, Spurs have fallen behind in 80% of their home games so far this season. Despite failing to win, Ipswich have also scored first in 40% of their away games. With Spurs playing in the Europa League on Thursday evening, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tractor Boys take the lead before Spurs battle back to take a comfortable three points.

On-fire Forest to win again: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Date: 10/11/2024

10/11/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Forest to continue their remarkable form by beating Newcastle @2.62 with Betano. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

Third-placed Nottingham Forest have to wait until Sunday afternoon to play again. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are in red-hot form, losing just one of their ten league games so far this season. They average 1.60 points per game at home and are about to entertain Newcastle at The City Ground this weekend, with the Magpies averaging just one point per game on their travels.

Forest have kept clean sheets in their last two home games, defeating ten-man West Ham 3-0 after a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The opposition have scored first in 80% of Newcastle’s away games, while Forest have scored first in 80% of their home games. All of this suggests Forest could get even more joy if they take an early lead.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchweek 11 feature wins for Liverpool, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham. It’s hard to pick a winner between the basement clubs, with our expert tipping Wolves and Southampton to draw at Molineux.

Make sure you bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.