Boxing Day in the Premier League sees league leaders Liverpool host a struggling Leicester City, while an in-form Forest welcome unpredictable Spurs.

Bournemouth, riding high on their form, also face Crystal Palace, while Wolves welcome Manchester United and Ipswich head to Arsenal. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our Premier League Boxing Day Predictions

Forest to smother Spurs: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Date: 26/12/2024

26/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Forest to maintain their fine home form with a win over Spurs at 2.37 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Nottingham Forest are in the fight for Champions League qualification. As strange as this sounds, Forest have been in exceptional form so far this season. They are currently seven places and five points better off than Boxing Day opponents Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a devastating 6-3 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Forest are averaging 1.75 points per game at home, while Spurs are averaging just 1.25 points per away game, losing half of their eight away trips. Moreover, Ange Postecoglu’s men have lost three of their last four games.

Meanwhile Forest are on a three-game winning streak, including victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa. Forest’s rugged, durable style will be a real challenge for Spurs, who seemingly struggle against sides with greater physicality.

Another sweet home win for the Cherries: AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Date: 26/12/2024

26/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Bournemouth to make it five wins in six games at 1.94 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Although Crystal Palace have experienced a recent upturn in fortunes, a trip to AFC Bournemouth will be far from ideal on Boxing Day. The Cherries have lost just two of their last ten Premier League games, winning six and drawing two. Palace’s 5-1 home defeat to Arsenal was a big setback after their win against rivals Brighton.

The Vitality Stadium has been a difficult place for teams to visit this season, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham all falling to defeat on the Dorset coast. Although Palace have tasted defeat just twice in their last nine games since adopting a more defensive, counter-attacking style, the Eagles will find Bournemouth too hot to handle on Thursday.

Reds to show no mercy: Liverpool vs Leicester City

Date: 26/12/2024

26/12/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Leicester to suffer another heavy defeat at Anfield at 1.10 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Leicester City don’t appear to have benefited much from the arrival of new boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Foxes’ 3-0 hammering at home to Wolves on Sunday leaves City anxiously glancing back at the looming threat of relegation.

They’ve allowed a staggering 306 attempts on their goal so far this season, while only registering 155 goal attempts of their own. This is a recipe for failure.

Things won’t get any easier for them as they travel to league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day evening. Leicester have just five points from eight away games, while Liverpool average 2.38 points per home game.

With Liverpool fresh from destroying Spurs 6-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we envisage Arne Slot’s men putting on another ruthless display on Thursday.

New manager bounce in action: Wolves vs Manchester United

Date: 26/12/2024

26/12/2024 Kick-off: 6.30 pm

6.30 pm Our tip: Wolves to build on Leicester win by holding Amorim’s United at 3.99 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ survival hopes were given a major boost following their 3-0 win over rivals Leicester City on Sunday. It was a debut win for new manager, Vitor Pereira, who managed to galvanise the troops in fine style.

Wanderers have lost six of their eight home games, but they’ll be hoping Pereira’s presence can inspire the Gold and Blacks to put up a fight against Manchester United on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim’s men continue to struggle for consistency. Their 3-0 home loss to AFC Bournemouth was a particular low point. They are averaging just 1.13 points per away game too. Even if Matheus Cunha is banned for the Wanderers, United’s three defeats in their last four games suggest that Wolves have a chance to compete here.

Tractor Boys derailed in North London: Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

Date: 27/12/2024

27/12/2024 Kick-off: 9.15 PM

9.15 PM Our tip: Arsenal are expected to overpower relegation-threatened Ipswich, with odds of 1.16 at 1xBet. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Following the high of securing their second league win of the season at Wolves, Ipswich were quickly brought back to reality with a setback last weekend. The Tractor Boys were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at Portman Road. A glaring disparity in physicality led to Town being overpowered from the first minute to the last.

They will have their talisman, Liam Delap, back from suspension for Friday’s tricky trip to Arsenal, but securing a result still seems like a daunting task. Arsenal are unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium so far this term.

Despite question marks over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, the Gunners should have enough star quality to brush off the Tractor Boys. Arsenal have surrendered just 67 attempts at their goal in home matches, which means Ipswich are unlikely to have much time in the Gunners’ penalty area.

Conclusion

Our Premier League Boxing Day predictions include comfortable home wins for Liverpool and Arsenal, while Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are also expected to enjoy some festive cheer with victories over Crystal Palace and Tottenham. Wolves’ new boss, Vitor Pereira, should also inspire Wanderers to claim a share of the points at home to inconsistent Manchester United.

Remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to ensure your football betting remains an enjoyable pastime.