Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win makes him a Champions League value bet

Harry Kane has carried his exceptional scoring form into 2026/27, strengthening his case in the Champions League top goalscorer market.

2026/27 Champions League top scorer market Odds Harry Kane 5.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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How Harry Kane’s record-breaking 2025/26 season earned him the Ballon d’Or

It’s been 25 years since an English footballer last won the Ballon d’Or. Michael Owen took home the accolade in 2001. A quarter of a century later, Harry Kane got the award after a stunning 2025/26 campaign with German giants Bayern Munich.

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern last term. He led the Bundesliga average rating with FotMob, averaging 8.14 per game.

Only teammate Michael Olise came close to his level of performance (8.09). Kane landed 11 Player of the Match awards in 34 Bundesliga games with FotMob. He was the star of the show once every three fixtures.

The England captain’s output in the Bundesliga was exceptional. He struck 36 goals, 17 clear of his closest challengers. He also added a further 10 goals in the DFB-Pokal, including a stunning hat-trick in the final against VfB Stuttgart.

His continental form was equally dominant. He scored 14 times for Bayern in the Champions League, finishing just one goal behind Kylian Mbappé in the race for the competition’s top scorer award.

Kane proved just as influential in the international arena. As skipper of the Three Lions, Kane scored 12 goals for England during the 2025/26 campaign. This brought his overall tally to 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country, along with eight assists.

Only Lionel Messi has posted a higher single-season tally for goal contributions among Europe’s top leagues. The Argentine registered a staggering 82 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2011/12.

Although Kane’s 2026 resulted in missing out on a Champions League title and a World Cup winner’s medal, he was still a Ballon d’Or favourite. He steered Bayern to a league and cup double and a third-place finish for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Ultimately, his individual performances were enough to secure a proud Ballon d’Or, having previously finished no higher than 10th. The award is a recognition of more than just a prolific season. Kane has cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most consistent goalscorers - and his form has continued into 2026/27.

Can Kane turn his scoring form into another Champions League Golden Boot?

Kane has already claimed the Champions League Golden Boot. He won the award in 2023/24 with eight goals to his name, sharing the award with Kylian Mbappé.

This time around, Kane hopes to win the accolade outright. His 14 Champions League goals last season marked his best return in the competition - six more than he scored when sharing the Golden Boot two years ago.

Kane became only the sixth player in Champions League history to score 14 goals in a single campaign.

His early season data in 2026/27 suggest there’s every chance he can build on his Ballon d’Or success by taking a Champions League Golden Boot. He’s scored four goals already and assisted twice in three Champions League league phase appearances this term.

Kane also managed ten goals in 12 appearances for Bayern in total, including six goals in four Nations League appearances for England.

It’s not just Kane’s form that makes him a serious contender for the Champions League Golden Boot; it’s the firepower among his teammates too. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz recorded 26 and 19 assists respectively across all competitions last season.

They ranked first and third for assists across Europe’s top five leagues. Their ability to create chances and a steady supply line for Kane will give him ample opportunity to build on his four-goal tally for 2026/27.

There’s no doubt the race will be competitive. Mbappé outscored Kane in last season’s Champions League, and there are other elite forwards this term.

Erling Haaland managed four goals in just two appearances, while last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, has three goals and three assists in three games. Dembele appears to be rested regularly in Ligue 1 for Champions League nights. The Frenchman is expected to do his best work in this competition for PSG.

Only Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (16) has had more shots at goal than Kane so far in this season’s Champions League (15). Therefore, he’s very much in the reckoning, despite the betting markets believing he has only a 20% chance of finishing top of the UCL scorers’ chart.

Bayern’s progress in the tournament will naturally influence Kane’s chances of winning a UCL Golden Boot outright. Vincent Kompany’s recent unsuspected illness is sure to create a little bit of uncertainty and instability off the field for Bayern.

Although Bayern are unbeaten in their first three league phase games, they have only five points. This leaves them in 14th place, one point outside the top eight places that secure automatic qualification for the knockout phase.

Their upcoming UCL fixtures also explain why Kane’s Golden Boot odds aren’t shorter. Bayern face a tricky trip to Atletico Madrid next, followed by a visit to French Ligue 1 side Lille.

They then face Slavia Prague at home before a visit to Manchester United in the New Year. Kompany’s men could yet regret their recent draws with Viking and Arsenal. They conceded a 90th-minute equaliser to Viking. Meanwhile, Arsenal also struck an 82nd-minute equaliser at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have yet to fully convince, with FotMob ranking them 14th in the league phase so far.

Kane’s goal-scoring form may not be the reason that stops him from winning the UCL Golden Boot this year. If his teammates don’t help to push them over the line into the knockout stages, this individual accolade will almost certainly be out of the question.

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