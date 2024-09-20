Betting Sites Accepting Opay in Nigeria

Discover the convenience of OPay for online betting in Nigeria. Check out our detailed guide on top sportsbooks accepting OPay.

OPay has established itself as a leading payment method within Nigeria's financial ecosystem. By leveraging the OPay wallet, Nigerian users can enjoy rapid, cost-free transactions, daily cashback and convenient savings, among other benefits. OPay is a preferred payment option for online sports betting and gaming services. Numerous betting sites licensed in Nigeria accept OPay. This page focuses on the top OPay betting sites in Nigeria based on extensive analysis.

Leading OPay Betting Platforms in Nigeria

Nearly all online sportsbooks in Nigeria support OPay deposits. In addition to accepting the OPay debit card, most of these platforms feature a direct integration of OPay services. Some even facilitate deposits via other e-wallets, such as Paystack and Flutterwave.

Bookmaker OPay Available Bet9ja ✔️ 1xbet ✔️ BetKing ✔️ Betano ✔️ Betway ✔️ BetWinner ✔️ (through Paystack) Livescore Bet ✔️ betBonanza ✔️ Mozzartbet ✔️ 22bet ✔️ (through Paystack) YangaSport ✔️ NairaBet ✔️ Wazobet ✔️ Paripesa ✔️

Overview of OPay

OPay Digital Services operates under the Opera Norway AS Group and has been licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a mobile money operator (MMO). OPay also enjoys insurance coverage from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The payment service provider launched in Nigeria in September 2018, offering the OPay app and wallet.

OPay facilitates effortless mobile payments, enabling users to send and receive money without incurring transaction fees. The platform also allows users to purchase airtime, and internet data, make TV subscriptions and pay for utilities. OPay is a hassle-free option for depositing and withdrawing funds on Nigerian betting sites.

Charges, Timings, and Limits for OPay Bookmakers in Nigeria

Below, our experts provide a comprehensive table outlining the leading bookmakers in Nigeria that offer OPay as a deposit method. The table includes minimum and maximum deposit limits, transaction fees and processing times.

Bet9ja ₦100 ₦1,000,000 None Instant 1xbet ₦100 ₦500,000 None Instant BetKing ₦100 ₦1,000,000 None Instant Betano ₦100 ₦70,000 None Instant Betway ₦100 ₦9,999,999 None Instant BetWinner ₦250 ₦250,000 None Instant Livescore Bet ₦100 ₦1,000,000 None Instant betBonanza ₦100 ₦500,000 None Instant Mozzartbet ₦100 ₦250,000 None Instant 22bet ₦250 ₦500,000 None Instant YangaSport ₦200 ₦100,000 None Instant NairaBet ₦100 ₦250,000 None Instant Wazobet ₦100 ₦100,000 None Instant Paripesa ₦100 ₦2,000,000 None Instant Bookmaker Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time

Advantages of Using OPay for Betting

OPay's position as a dominant payment solution in the Nigerian betting industry is attributed to several beneficial factors. Below are the key advantages of using OPay for deposits at online sportsbooks:

Simple OPay account setup

Swift transaction time

No transaction fees

Highly focused on mobile payments

Quick issue resolution

Minimum deposits starting from ₦100

Widely accepted at numerous bookmaker sites

Potential Downsides of Using OPay

Even though OPay offers numerous advantages, it is also crucial to consider its limitations. Here are some potential downsides:

Lower maximum deposit limits compared to some other deposit methods

Other Reliable Deposit Methods in Nigeria

Apart from OPay, there are several other reliable deposit options available for Nigerian bettors. These range from e-wallets to online banking and USSD services.

PalmPay

PalmPay is a licensed mobile money operator (MMO) under the jurisdiction of the CBN and insured by NDIC. The platform supports quick and seamless transactions, and functions as both an e-wallet and an online banking method on numerous sports betting sites. Users can directly link their PalmPay accounts or transfer funds as needed.

Kuda Bank

Kuda Bank provides digital banking solutions to millions in Nigeria. The bank allows users to make up to 25 monthly transfers without transaction fees. Additionally, the Kuda Visa card can be used for funding betting accounts, featuring zero maintenance fees and swift transaction times.

GT Bank USSD (*737#)

GT Bank's USSD payment option stands out in the Nigerian betting landscape. Most betting platforms support the GT Bank USSD method, making room for simple swift transactions. With a funded GT Bank account, users can easily initiate deposits by choosing the *737# option in the betting site's cashier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there fees when depositing on Betting Sites with OPay?

No. OPay deposits are free of charges

Which bookmakers accept OPay in Nigeria?

Top Nigerian bookmakers accept OPay, including Bet9ja, BetKing, Betway, 1xbet, BetWinner, 22bet, and Parimatch, among others.

What is the minimum deposit on betting sites with OPay?

The minimum OPay deposit is generally ₦100, with a few sites requiring at least ₦250.

Is OPay a safe betting payment option?

Yes. OPay holds a license from the CBN and is insured by the NDIC, making it a secure payment choice.

Are OPay deposits instant?

Indeed, OPay deposits are processed instantly.

Is OPay available outside Nigeria?

While OPay operates in countries like Egypt, Mexico and Pakistan, OPay Nigeria services are only applicable within Nigeria.

How long does it take to deposit with OPay?

OPay transactions are typically completed within 2 minutes, depending on the responsiveness of the bookmaker's site.