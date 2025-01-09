Resurgent Newcastle Represent Excellent Value in Outright Bet

Newcastle have secured six straight wins across all competitions and moved five points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Despite their great form and some favourable fixtures to come, the Magpies are still outsiders for a top-four finish.

Premier League Outright Market Odds Newcastle to win the Premier League 100.00 Newcastle to finish top four 2.60

Fixtures Give Newcastle Chance To Sustain Stellar Form

Winners of five straight league matches, Newcastle’s form is only bettered by Nottingham Forest. The Magpies are up to fourth in expected goal difference this season, ahead of Chelsea, Forest, and Manchester City.

Wins over Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham leave Newcastle fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea and only five points behind Arsenal in second. Eddie Howe’s team have been second in expected points since December 6th and have a string of favourable matches to come.

Home matches against Wolves and Bournemouth are followed by a trip to struggling Southampton. Next, a visit from Fulham precedes a season-defining February, featuring league matchups with Manchester City, Forest, and Liverpool.

Isak Leads Newcastle Charge

Newcastle’s resurgence has been powered by Alexander Isak scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches. Isak’s fitness is vital to the Magpies’ chances in the second half of the Premier League campaign, and bet365 are offering a special on the Swede to break Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches. With the fourvery winnable fixtures to come, Isak has a great chance of going 11 in a row – we like the 16/1 price.

Isak's importance is evident. He’s third in expected goals per 90, and no other Newcastle player is in the top 28 in the Premier League. At the other end of the pitch, their defence has been rock-solid, conceding only twice in their last six matches across all competitions.

If Isak stays fit, there’s no limit to what Newcastle could achieve this season. Their underlying numbers are much better than Forest’s. Unlike many other top-half sides, Howe is not burdened by the pressures of continental competition over the next few months.

Newcastle’s focus is solely on domestic competition. They have overcome a tricky festive schedule, building a winning streak as their fixture list becomes significantly easier. With three home matches and a trip to an already-doomed Southampton, extending their winning streak to nine matches seems to be very achievable.

Despite Manchester City returning to winning ways, there’s value backing Newcastle for a top-four finish. With Arsenal stuttering and with a knack for dropping points after Champions League matches, we would even consider taking Newcastle to finish in the top two at 25/1 with bet365. This is a great time to back the Magpies with their odds likely to shorten significantly in the coming weeks.