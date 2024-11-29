New Beginnings: Osimhen Top Goals in the Süper Lig

Victor Osimhen has been making waves for all the right reasons since signing for Galatasaray.

Despite dominating the Serie A with Napoli and winning a scudetto, he has found a new lease of life at the Turkish club. Since signing for Gala on loan with a buy option, Osimhen has exploded on the Süper Lig scene, scoring goal after goal to keep their season on course. Therefore, the 24-year-old striker can put the scandals of his last months in Italy behind him and rewrite history donning the famous yellow and red.

The Record-Breaking Journey Begins

Osimhen arrived in the Süper Lig to high expectations after a troubling end to his glorious time at Napoli. Known for his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and aerial prowess, the talisman has adapted swiftly to life in Turkey and showed why he's a generational talent from his touch in Galatasaray colours. Victor Osimhen delivered a great performance in his debut match, assisting a goal in the 5-0 drubbing of Caykur Rizespor.

Over seven matches, he boasts a tally of six goals and two assists, bringing the firepower Galatasary desperately lacked up front. With goals ranging from bicycle kicks to smart tap-ins, fans can't get enough of the prolific Nigerian striker. Osimhen's fiery celebrations and crowd interactions have elevated him to instant cult hero status.

Osimhen’s Top Goals in Galatasaray Colours So Far

Double Delight Against Kasımpaşa S.K.

Osimhen opened his scoring account for Galatasaray in the third match with two well-taken goals against Kasımpaşa in the 20th and 28th minutes. The first was a tap-in to end a flowing team move, while the second demonstrated his close control and clinical finishing ability.

Bicycle Kick Goal vs Antalyaspor

Against Antalyaspor, Victor Osimhen scored a beautiful overhead kick from a pin-point cross to complete the three-nil victory. This goal sent Gala fans wild and highlighted the striker's athletic prowess.

Brilliant Header Against Beşiktaş

In the home game against league rivals, Beşiktaş, he scored what proved to be the winning goal in a narrow 2-1 win. Osimhen broke the Beşiktaş defence line and beat the keeper with a well‐placed header from a free-kick.

Icardi Tribute Goal vs Samsunspor

After scoring in the 3rd minute of the match against Samsunspor, Osimhen paid an emotional tribute to Galatasaray legend Mauro Icardi in light of his ACL injury. Holding up Icardi's shirt as a sign of support showed Galatasaray fans the more human side of this goal machine.

Final Whistle

Many thought Victor Osimhen's exclusion from the Napoli team was the end. However, the striker has reinvented himself as the new king of Turkey. He's been in terrific form since joining Galatasaray, contributing eight goal contributions in 7 games.

Despite just starting his Süper Lig adventure, Osimhen is already on course to becoming a fan favourite. His goals and contagious celebrations leave the stadium crowd jumping wild in their seats. Like fish to water, Victor Osimhen has adapted to life in the Turkish League, and we've certainly not seen his best yet.