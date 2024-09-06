Our betting expert has prepared Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions as the sides prepare to meet in the Nations League on Saturday.

Netherlands vs Bosnia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Bosnia

Netherlands -1 with odds of @1.63 on 1xBet, equating to a 62.1% implied probability.

Cody Gakpo to score anytime with odds of @2.25 on 1xBet, equating to a 51.3% implied probability.

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.50 on 1xBet, equating to a 64.5% implied probability.

The Netherlands are predicted to beat Bosnia 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Philips Stadion in Eindhoven hosts the Netherlands and Bosnia in their opening Nations League fixture on Friday.

A run to the semifinals of the Euros was a decent outcome for the Netherlands. It was their longest run at a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup and represents a step in the right direction under the leadership of Ronald Koeman.

There has been some notable squad turnover since the summer tournament, with Daley Blind retiring, and other senior figures not in the final group for this international break. Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is among the more inexperienced names included.

Topping a group with Finland, Montenegro, and Romania has seen Bosnia and Herzegovina earn a place in Nations League Group A. The Dragons failed to qualify for the Euros and come into this match in poor form.

Edin Dzeko is still going strong and will lead the line for the visitors in Eindhoven. The former Manchester City man is the standout name in an inexperienced squad following the retirement of Miralem Pjanic. Only 10 players have double-digit caps.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Bosnia

Netherlands probable XI:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Ligt, van Dijk, Ake; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.

Bosnia probable XI:

Piric; Ahmedhodzic, Katic, Bicakcic; Gazibegovic, Saric, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic, Mujakic; Dzeko, Demirovic.

Oranje Win With Ease

Bosnia have lost six consecutive matches. The run began with a 5-0 hammering by Portugal and included a 4-1 loss to Luxembourg. After their excellent start to the last Nations League, they have lost 10 of 14 matches.

The Netherlands did well to reach the last four of the Euros and were only eliminated by a phenomenal last-minute strike from Ollie Watkins. They beat Romania 3-0 in the round of 16, which was the latest in a string of emphatic victories. Oranje have only failed to score in two matches since their Euro 2020 exit to the Czech Republic - both of them came against France.

With heavy victories over Iceland, Canada, and Scotland already this year, the Oranje are a good bet to win this match by at least two clear goals. Bosnia are overmatched in this section.

Gakpo Finds The Net

Cody Gakpo is the joint-highest scorer in this Netherlands squad with 12 goals. Three of Gakpo’s strikes came at Euro 2024 after three goals in qualifying for the tournament and three at the World Cup.

Whether operating from the left flank or in a central role, Gakpo is pivotal to Koeman’s team. He has been limited to a substitute role under Arne Slot at Liverpool, so he should be fresher than many of his teammates.

Where Gakpo’s production has fluctuated at club level, he has been a reliable performer for the Oranje. There’s good value here given his quiet start to the Premier League campaign.

Goals Expected in Eindhoven

This should be an emphatic victory for the Netherlands against a Bosnia team that is low on confidence after a string of defeats. Five of Bosnia’s last six matches have seen over 2.5 total goals – the 1-0 defeat to Italy was the only exception.

Over 2.5 goals hit in the Netherlands’ last four matches at the Euros. Their first three matches in the last edition of the Nations League went over this line, plus their two fixtures at the Nations League Finals were very high-scoring.

The price is shorter but that shouldn’t put bettors off backing over 2.5 for this match. With 3-0 seeming a likely scoreline, we don’t feel comfortable pushing this to over 3.5.

