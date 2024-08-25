Napoli vs Bologna Predictions: A Must-Win Game For Conte

Our football expert reveals his top three bets for Napoli vs Bologna in the 2nd round of Serie A, this Sunday at 7:45 PM.

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Bologna

Double Chance X2 odds of @1.69 on betking, equating to a 54% chance of Bologna not losing the game.

Multi Goal Bologna: 1-2 with odds of @ 1.70 on betking, indicating a 59% chance of the visitors scoring once or twice in the match.

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.78 on betking, representing a 57% chance of a low-scoring game.

Napoli and Bologna should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Napoli prepare to host Bologna this Sunday in Serie A, the pressure is already mounting on Antonio Conte following an unexpected and humbling 3-0 defeat against Hellas Verona in their opening match.

The Partenopei's disastrous start to the campaign has exposed significant weaknesses in the squad, both mentally and tactically, setting up a critical clash against Bologna that could have far-reaching consequences for Conte's tenure in Naples.

Bologna might pose a significant threat to a fragile and toothless Napoli side.

The Rossoblù, who played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese in their opening match, have shown they can be a tricky opponent, particularly when given the chance to exploit defensive lapses.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Bologna

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Napoli (3-4-2-1): Meret; Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Rafa Marin; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Spinazzola; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori.

The probable lineup for Bologna in the "system of play."

Bologna (4-3-3): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Erlic, Lykogiannis; Moro, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye.

The Need for Reinforcements

The match against Verona saw Napoli struggle to create clear-cut chances, with star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia forced off due to an injury before halftime, adding to the team's woes.

The absence of Victor Osimhen, whose future remains uncertain amidst transfer speculation, was glaring as Napoli lacked a cutting edge in attack. With Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone failing to fill the void left by Osimhen, Conte's side looked blunt and uninspired.

The second-half collapse, which saw goals from Tino Livramento and a brace from substitute Mosquera, highlighted a worrying trend of mental fragility.

One of the primary issues facing Napoli is their lack of depth, particularly in attack. The ongoing transfer saga involving Victor Osimhen has left the club in an uncertain position. The Nigerian striker, who played a pivotal role in Napoli's Scudetto-winning campaign two years ago, is reportedly keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the deal has stalled, leaving Napoli in limbo and unable to secure a replacement.

Napoli vs Bologna Bet 1: Double Chance: X2 @ 1.69 with betking

A Potential Banana Skin?

Vincenzo Italiano's side dominated large portions of their match against Udinese, creating several scoring opportunities (they had an xG of 3.11) but ultimately failing to capitalise.

This inability to convert chances into goals could work in Napoli's favour, but only if Conte's men can tighten up defensively and avoid the costly mistakes against Verona.

Bologna's last visit to the Stadio “Diego Armando Maradona” ended in a 2-0 victory, a result that will be fresh in the minds of both sets of players.

The visitors have shown a degree of defensive resilience that could prove troublesome for Napoli. Under Italiano, the Rossoblù have adopted a high-pressing style, with a focus on winning the ball back quickly and counter-attacking at pace. This approach could expose Napoli's weaknesses, particularly if the home side overcommits in search of a goal.

Napoli vs Bologna Bet 2: Multi Goal Bologna: 1-2 @ 1.70 with betking

Conte's Tactical Dilemma

Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation, which served him well during his time at Chelsea, has yet to produce the desired results in Naples.

The defence, which conceded 55 goals last season, continues to look shaky. The attack lacks cohesion, with the midfield struggling to effectively link play between the two.

Conte may consider reverting to a more traditional 4-4-2 or even a 4-2-3-1, allowing for greater stability at the back while providing more support to the front line.

This could also free up space for the new signing David Neres, who joined from Benfica in a €30 million deal. Neres, known for his pace and dribbling ability, could provide the spark Napoli have been missing, particularly if he is deployed on the right flank to cut inside on his stronger left foot.

However, given the struggles in front of goal for both sides, this encounter could be a low-scoring affair. The historical context adds an interesting layer, as draws have been rare in recent meetings at the Maradona, with the last draw between the two teams coming back in January 2012.

Since then, Napoli have won eight times and Bologna four in their head-to-head clashes at the Maradona.

Napoli vs Bologna Bet 3: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.78 with betking