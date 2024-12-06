Nantes vs Rennes Predictions: Consecutive Wins for Rennes

Our betting expert shares their Nantes vs Rennes predictions ahead of the Ligue 1 clash at 5 pm on Sunday.

+

Nantes vs Rennes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nantes vs Rennes

Rennes Victory with odds of @ 2.44 on 1xBet , equating to a 42% & 40% chance of the French club winning.

, equating to a 42% & 40% chance of the French club winning. Arnaud Kalimuendo to score with odds of @ 3.75 on 1xBet , indicating a 33% and 30% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% and 30% chance of the French forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.85 on 1xBet, representing a 53% & 53% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Rennes have the edge and should beat Nantes 2-1.

Nantes find themselves in the relegation zone as they prepare to host Rennes on Sunday.

The Canaries struggled last season, but managed to successfully avoid the drop. They ended the campaign with 33 points, finishing four points above the relegation playoff spot. However, the signs are more concerning this term.

Nantes are currently 17th in the table, just two points away from safety. While a 1-1 draw against PSG in their last match may have given them some confidence, Antoine Kombouare’s team haven’t won a game since August.

Rennes have had their own struggles. After finishing 4th in the 2022/23 season, they have struggled to reach those heights again. The team finished midtable last time out and are languishing well behind the European places once again.

Jorge Sampaoli, who took over as manager last month, secured his first win against Saint-Etienne last weekend. The Argentine has prior experience coaching in Ligue 1, but his stint at Marseille was not a success. He hopes to make amends for that failure at Rennes.

Probable Lineups for Nantes vs Rennes

The probable lineup for Nantes in the "system of play."

Carlgren;Duverne, Zeze, Pallois, Cozza; Lepenant, Chirivella, Augusto; Mollet, Simon, Abline

The probable lineup for Rennes in the "system of play."

Mandanda; Hateboer, Ostigard, Faye; Assignon, James, Matusiwa, Nagida; Blas, Gouiri, Kalimuendo

Another Victory for Sampaoli

Sampaoli will need time to establish his style of play, but there were signs of encouragement last weekend. Rennes dominated possession and created an xG of 3.36 as they hammered Saint-Etienne. They face another side slugging it out at the bottom, so we are backing the visitors to win as part of our Nantes vs Rennes predictions.

Nantes have gone 10 matches without a win, which has put them in a dangerous position. They were fortunate to earn a draw at the Parc des Princes last weekend, keeping just 12% of the ball, and they are likely to be starved of possession once again.

Nantes were beaten 3-0 by Rennes in this fixture last season. The Canaries have lost their last three competitive matches against Les Rennais. Given Nantes' current league position, it makes sense to back that poor run to continue.

Nantes vs Rennes Bet 1: Rennes Victory @ 2.44 with 1xBet.

Kalimuendo Brimming with Confidence

Arnaud Kalimuendo undoubtedly had his best performance of the season in last weekend's win over Saint-Etienne. The striker was enduring a barren spell in front of goal before netting the hat-trick. That should serve as a confidence booster, so we are backing him to find the net once again in our Nantes vs Rennes predictions piece.

Arnaud’s positional awareness and tactical nous make him a threat in the final third.

With six goals, Kalimuendo is Rennes’ top scorer in Ligue 1. He has been at the club since 2022 but spent time on loan at Lens. Although the 22-year-old is highly rated, we are yet to see him at the peak of his powers.

Nevertheless, the striker has the potential to thrive under the tutelage of Jorge Sampaoli and should prove to be a handful for the Nantes defence this weekend.

Nantes vs Rennes Bet 2: Arnaud Kalimuendo Anytime Scorer @ 3.75 with 1xBet.

Goals at Both Ends

Despite their struggles, Nantes continue to pose a threat, so we are tipping both teams to score as the final of our Nantes vs Rennes predictions.

Nantes have managed to keep just two clean sheets this season, but both of those came back in August. Since then, they have conceded in all 10 of their matches, with both teams to score landing in eight of those.

Rennes have also failed to keep a clean sheet on the road, having conceded 14 goals across six away matches in Ligue 1. With both teams closely matched in the betting and struggling defensively, this game is likely to see goals.