Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions: Blues too strong for United

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Manchester United vs Chelsea as they clash in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Chelsea Victory with odds of @2.58 on Bet9ja , equating to a 39% chance of the London club winning.

, equating to a 39% chance of the London club winning. Nicolas Jackson to score with odds of @2.80 on Bet9ja , indicating a 36% chance of the Senegal forward scoring.

, indicating a 36% chance of the Senegal forward scoring. Under 3.5 goals with odds of @1.74 on Bet9ja, representing a 59% chance for less than four goals to be scored.

Chelsea should be expected to win against Manchester United by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United finally sacked Erik ten Hag this week, with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim set to be announced as his replacement ahead of this clash with Chelsea on Sunday. Whether the Portuguese can finally bring back the glory days to Old Trafford remains to be seen, especially as Paul Scholes doubts it and thinks the ‘hype’ sounds all too familiar.

After a disappointing start to the season, Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table. They have won just three of their nine games so far, drawing two and losing four. United have struggled against the better sides at home, losing to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Their four losses in nine games mark the highest total under any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, with their loss rate of 31.8%, the second-worst in the Premier League era. The Red Devils have scored just eight goals so far, reflecting their worst start in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are 5th in the table with five wins, while their two defeats came against the top two in Manchester City and Liverpool. They boast a strong away record, having won three of their four road trips, scoring 11 and conceding just four.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "4-2-3-1"

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "4-2-3-1"

Sanchez; James, Colwill, Fofana, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Blues too strong for the underperforming Red Devils

Chelsea have been the more consistent and in-form side so far this season. Their strong away record, with three wins from four road trips, stands in stark contrast to United's struggles at home against the better teams.

After parting ways with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this week, Enzo Maresca’s side sit nine places above the hosts in the Premier League table. United's struggles at home, with losses to Spurs and Liverpool, suggest they will struggle against another top opponent in the Blues.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to create high-quality chances or finish the ones they have. They have also had trouble preventing opponents from creating good chances. The visitors have an array of attacking talent and are a big price to come out on top in this weekend’s clash.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea Victory @ 2.58 with Bet9ja

In-form Jackson to continue goal-scoring streak

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring against Newcastle last weekend, marking his sixth league goal in what has been an excellent start to the season.

Four of those six strikes have come in Chelsea’s away games, with the trip to Bournemouth being the only one where he didn’t get on the scoresheet. Including his return at the end of last season, the Senegal international now has 10 goals in his last 14 league matches.

Last weekend’s goal was also his 20th in the Premier League, achieved in his 44th appearance, with none coming from the penalty spot. He is the third quickest Chelsea player to 20 non-penalty goals behind only Diego Costa and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jackson is benefiting from the creativity of teammates like Cole Palmer, while also demonstrating his own poaching instincts in front of goal. Our Manchester United vs Chelsea predictions indicate he appears primed to continue his strong scoring form against a leaky United defence.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Bet 2: Nicolas Jackson Anytime Scorer @ 2.80 with Bet9ja

History points to a low-scoring clash

The recent history between these two sides points to a cagey affair in our Manchester United vs Chelsea predictions piece. Six of the last eight meetings across all venues have seen under 3.5 goals scored.

Manchester United's home matches this season have averaged 2.5 goals per game, but none of their four games at Old Trafford have gone over 3.5 goals. Chelsea's last three away games have also all had under 3.5 goals. Despite their road matches averaging 3.75 goals this season, eight of those came in the crazy 6-2 win at Wolves.

With the home side desperate to avoid another damaging defeat and struggling to score, everything points to a relatively low-scoring encounter.