Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions: Tight Home Win Expected

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Europa League clash, set to take place this Thursday.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

Manchester United Victory and under 4.5 goals with odds of @1.61 on bet9ja .

. Jens Petter Hauge to score with odds of @7.50 on bet9ja .

. Both teams to score with odds of @1.89 on bet9ja.

Manchester United should be expected to win against Bodo/Glimt by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It is a pleasure to post our Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt predictions for Ruben Amorim’s first home game in charge of the Red Devils. This match represents a crucial opportunity for the English giants to kickstart their momentum under the new manager against the Norwegian champions.

Manchester United approach this match amidst a period of change with their new manager at the helm. After his debut game, which ended in a 1-1 draw against the newly promoted Ipswich, he's likely gained significant insights into his squad. Currently sitting 12th in their domestic league, the team remains unbeaten in their last five games, and sit 15th of 36 teams competing in the Europa League.

The Norwegian champions are on the cusp of potentially winning their fourth title in five seasons, with their final league match approaching. Led by manager Kjetil Knutsen, they've impressed in European competitions, losing only five of their last 29 home matches but have traditionally suffered when playing away. They have bucked that trend in the current campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise before beating Braga in Portugal.

Key player Jens Petter Hauge has been pivotal, recently scoring his 46th goal for the club and marking his international debut, adding an extra layer of excitement to their European campaign.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "3-4-2-1"

Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Evans; Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho.

The probable lineup for Bodo/Glimt in the "4-3-3"

Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Zinckernagel, Hogh, Hauge

Tight Home Win Expected

Betway price the home side at 1.22 to win this tie, far too short to put forward as a selection in our Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt predictions. However, add under 4.5 goals to and the odds jump to a much more satisfactory 1.75.

Manchester United's recent matches have consistently featured under 4.5 goals, with three of four Europa League games falling below this threshold. Similarly, Bodo/Glimt's matches have followed a comparable pattern, with their Porto fixture, as is the case with United, being the only exception.

Glimt’s domestic record of 66 goals in 29 games contrasts with their more measured European performances, suggesting the step up in level understandably impacts their usually free-scoring nature. Their competitive nature and defensive resilience make them unlikely to concede multiple goals. Their European campaign has been marked by narrow victories and tight defensive displays, with most matches decided by single-goal margins.

United's home advantage, combined with their unbeaten recent form and Amorim's tactical acumen, further strengthens the argument for a controlled, low-scoring victory.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 1: Manchester United Victory and Under 4.5 goals @1.61 with bet9ja

Bodo's Marksman Dares To Dream

In 2020 Jens Petter Hauge scored 14 goals in 18 league games for Bodo/Glimt. Enough to secure him a big move to European powerhouse AC Milan where he scored three and assisted one goal in five Europa League appearances.

A move to Eintracht Frankfurt followed but things are yet to work out at the Bundesliga outfit and the 25-year-old has been loaned back to his boyhood club to rediscover his form. He notched his 46th goal for the club in a crucial win at the weekend continuing the positivity after scoring his first international goal for Norway in the 4-1 defeat of Slovenia during the recent international break.

He should get chances against a United defence still coming to terms with the new tactical set-up as highlighted by Ipswich at the weekend. As the visitors primary goal threat, he will rely on his experience with high-stakes European matches and recent goal-scoring momentum to get on the scoresheet at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 2: Jens Petter Hauge Anytime Scorer @7.50 with bet9ja

Net Attraction For Both Sides

Historically, both Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt have demonstrated attacking capabilities coupled with defensive vulnerabilities. United has only failed to score in one of their last 10 matches, while Bodo/Glimt has shown similar goal-scoring tendencies.

Both teams have scored in six of United's previous eight matches and in five of Bodo/Glimt's previous six encounters. The tactical approaches of both teams also suggest an open, competitive match.

United's new system under Amorim is still evolving, potentially creating spaces for Bodo/Glimt to exploit. Conversely, the Norwegian side's attacking intent means they are unlikely to adopt a purely defensive strategy. The combination of attacking ambition and defensive uncertainty makes a "both teams to score" outcome highly probable.