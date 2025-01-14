It’s Time to Bet on Manchester United Amid a Belated New Manager Bounce

Manchester United ousted Arsenal from the FA Cup via penalties at the Emirates, signaling a shift in fortunes for Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils endured a dismal festive period, but with solid performances and upcoming home games, supporting Amorim's squad looks promising in the weeks ahead.

Success at the Emirates Signals a Turning of the Tide

Alarm bells were ringing when Manchester United were beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford by Newcastle at the end of December. Ruben Amorim refused to rule out the possibility of a relegation battle, and challenging visits to Anfield and the Emirates are looming ahead. While there is still plenty of work to do at United, the outlook is far less bleak following Sunday’s success.

Amorim has initiated a change of culture at Manchester United. Marcus Rashford, who was previously viewed as a huge asset, has been deemed surplus to requirements. The new manager has already spoken about the importance of the way his players perform on and off the pitch. A cultural change backed by the club’s owners will likely have a positive impact in the long run. Yet, there is also a chance for the Red Devils to reap the rewards this season.

Manchester United find themselves in the bottom half of the table, after a run of four Premier League matches without a win. Qualifying for Europe through their league position seems like a tough challenge after 20 matches, but they will aim to build momentum and achieve success in the cup competitions.

Cup Competitions Offer United a Chance at Salvation

Manchester United’s fighting spirit, as they overcame Arsenal with 10 men, suggests that Amorim is making progress with the cultural changes at the club. The players were seen hustling back hard as the game was ending, successfully keeping Arsenal at arm's length. Such improvements should help United with an easier run of fixtures to come.

Amorim remains committed to his 3-4-3 system.They've faced some initial issues, especially in defense, but have appeared more unified and strong in the last two matches. Under the new boss, United are conceding an average of 11.62 shots per game, significantly less than the 19.2 shots per game they conceded in the Premier League last season.

Their next match against Southampton offers them a chance to return to winning ways, and they could do so in style. The Saints have just six points and are on course to have the worst Premier League season on record. Moreover, they were beaten 3-0 by United in the reverse fixture and 5-0 by Brentford in their last outing. The signs are ominous ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

With the team trailing far behind the league’s European contenders, the cup competitions present United with a shot at redemption. They are the holders of the FA Cup, having reached the final in the previous two campaigns. Furthermore, they have beaten Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal in the competition in the past 12 months, and could make a strong run in the cup once again.

Winning the Europa League would be an even bigger triumph, as it guarantees a spot in the Champions League for the winners. Manchester United last won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017. Some bookmakers have them as the favorites to win the trophy.

Amorim’s team are 7th in the table, with two games of the league phase remaining. If they can secure a place in the top eight, the knockout rounds won’t begin until March, giving the squad plenty of time to adjust to the tactical demands of the new boss.