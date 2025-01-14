With their worst run of form seemingly behind them and reinforcements coming in, now is the time to back Pep Guardiola's side to win.

Manchester City appear set to be the biggest spenders in the January transfer window as they aim to qualify for the Champions League.

Market Odds Premier League - Manchester City to Finish In The Top Four 1.57 Champions League - Manchester City To Reach The Final 4.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

An Improved Defence Can Aid City’s Pursuit of Silverware

Manchester City were the favourites to win the Premier League at the start of the season, but their title defence has faltered. A run of one win in 13 matches from October 30th to December 29th saw them drop out of the top four and move into dangerous territory in the Champions League. However, winter spending could see the team get back on track.

Erling Haaland hasn’t been at his brilliant best this season. The striker’s form has been patchy to say the least, but he has still managed to score 16 goals in the league. Pep is now eyeing up the signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, to ease the pressure on Erling. The Egyptian attacker has scored an average of 0.54 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes in the past 12 months.

City are also set to bolster their defence. The injury to Rodri means that City conceded 0.46 more goals per game last season. This has led to them targeting Abdukodir Khusanov. The Uzbek international is adept on the ball, but it is his physical capabilities that would make him an asset for City. He has great strength and exceptional pace. Khusanov ranks in the 98th percentile for tackles and interceptions when compared with all other midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues.

Vitor Reis is another defensive target for City. The 18-year-old Brazilian is a regular starter for Palmeiras. Like Khusanov, he also possesses tremendous physical attributes which could help City in the months to come.

Pep’s Side Accustomed to a Strong Second Half of the Season

Manchester City are used to putting monumental winning runs together at the business end of the season. That’s usually enough to clinch the title, but that appears unlikely in this campaign. Nevertheless, Pep’s team have the experience to navigate their way through the next few months and ensure they finish in the top four.

From this point on last season, the Citizens played 18 Premier League matches, winning 15 and drawing just three. During that impressive run, they scored 2.67 goals per game on average and conceded just 0.61. City also finished the 2022/23 season strongly, winning 14 of their last 18 games.

Despite their struggles, City find themselves just two points off 4th and six points off 2nd. Nottingham Forest’s incredible first half of the season and Newcastle’s recent run of form means that Pep’s team are currently 6th in the table. However, the manager will be confident that his team can climb into the top four, particularly with new signings on the horizon.

The emphatic 8-0 win over Salford in the FA Cup came after back-to-back Premier League wins. The team have now scored 14 goals and conceded just one in their last three competitive matches, which has helped them restore confidence. The return to form has come at the right time with some key fixtures in the league and Champions League in the next month, so now is the time to back City in the outright markets.