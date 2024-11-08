Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Predictions: Le Derby Should Entertain

Le Derby will take place at Groupama Stadium on Sunday. Check out our predictions and analysis for Lyon vs Saint-Etienne below.

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Saint-Etienne

Draw/Lyon with odds of @4.50 on Bet9ja , equating to a 22.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 22.2% implied probability. Over 2.5 Lyon goals with odds of @1.62 on Bet9ja , indicating a 52.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 52.6% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @1.58 on Bet9ja, representing a 40% implied probability.

Lyon are predicted to beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Derby Rhônealpin takes place at Groupama Stadium on Sunday evening, with Lyon aiming to improve their all-time head-to-head record over their bitter rivals Saint-Etienne.

Hosts Lyon have remained unbeaten in their five Ligue 1 matches. However, they have failed to secure a win in their last three across all competitions ahead of their Europa League meeting with Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Yet, bookies have priced the home side as heavy favourites for this fixture. They are a short price to win the match, which is a factor to consider when making Lyon vs Saint-Etienne predictions.

Sitting in the relegation playoff spot after beating Strasbourg 2-0 last time out, Saint-Etienne are searching for their first away win of the campaign. They have one point from five road fixtures so far.

The rivalry and the recent history of Le Derby are important elements to consider when previewing this clash. Our Lyon vs Saint-Etienne predictions combine various elements to identify the best value wagers.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Saint-Etienne

Lyon probable XI:

Perri; Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Veretout, Matic, Tolisso; Cherki, Lacazette, Fofana.

Saint-Etienne probable XI:

Larsonneur; Macon, Batubinsika, Nade, Petrot; Bouchouari, Ekwah, Mouton; Boakye, Stassin, Cafaro.

Second-Half Dominance from Lyon

Lyon play their best football in the second half of matches. They have won at half-time on just three occasions so far this season, but they have won half of their second halves.

The favourites have also scored 12 of their 17 Ligue 1 goals after the break. Going into the half-time/full-time markets is a good way to unlock some value as a result, with Lyon so heavily favoured to win this match.

Saint-Etienne might be competitive and capable of frustrating Lyon in the first 45 minutes, but the hosts’ superior quality will eventually shine through.

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Bet 1: Draw/Lyon @4.50 with Bet9ja

Goals for the Hosts

Lyon have scored over 2.5 goals against Strasbourg, Rangers, and Le Havre already this season. PSG are the only team to have generated more expected goals in Ligue 1.

Saint-Etienne’s defence has been porous. They have allowed the second-most expected goals and conceded 24 goals in 10 league matches. The underdogs conceded four to fellow strugglers Angers last month, which was the third time they have let in three or more goals this season.

Although recent matchups between these sides have generally been low-scoring, we are backing Lyon to break that pattern.

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Bet 2: Over 2.5 Lyon goals @1.62 with Bet9ja

Fofana Builds on Strong Season

Malick Fofana has taken multiple shots in four consecutive Ligue 1 matches. He has scored in three of his last five league appearances.

With four straight starts in the league, we expect Fofana to operate from the left flank once again here. This is shaping up to be a breakout campaign for the teenager, who has already equalled his goal tally from last season.

At this price, Fofana is the best goalscorer bet, given that we expect Lyon’s attack to create plenty of chances. No Lyon player has averaged more than 2.2 shots per match so far.