Lyon vs Frankfurt Predictions: Entertaining clash set to take place

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Lyon vs Frankfurt ahead of this Europa league fixture, this Thursday at 9 pm.

Lyon vs Frankfurt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Frankfurt

Lyon Victory with odds of 2.15, equating to a 47% chance of the French club winning.

Georges Mikautadze to score with odds of 2.75, indicating a 40% chance of the Georgian forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of 1.44, representing a 66% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lyon should be expected to win against Frankfurt by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lyon welcome German outfit Frankfurt to France this Thursday in round five of the Europa League. With both clubs battling it out towards the top end of the table, it is set to be a real exciting fixture at a crucial stage in the competition.

The hosts head into this match in good form. They’ve won their last three matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 win over Qarabag in this very tournament.

In those matches, Lyon have conceded just twice, but more impressively they’ve put 11 in the back of the net. In front of goal, Lyon have been unstoppable.

Frankfurt may be sat three points above the French club in the table, but head into this match slightly out of form.

A 3-0 defeat to Leipzig was followed up with a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Augsburg. While one team is riding high, the other has seemingly lost their rhythm as the schedule gets busy during the festive period.

Continue reading to find our best three Lyon vs Frankfurt predictions ahead of another big match in the Europa League.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Frankfurt

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Tagliafico, Omari, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Cherki, Tessmann, Veretout, Fofana, Nuamah, Mikautadze

The probable lineup for Frankfurt in the "system of play."

Trapp; Theate, Koch, Tuta, Collins, Nkounkou, Dahoud, Larsson, Chaibi, Ekitike, Marmoush

Lyon slightly overpriced

Our first of three Lyon vs Frankfurt predictions is to back the hosts. As we’ve mentioned already, The French club have been excellent in recent weeks - not only in the final third but defensively well organised as well.

It’s hard to ignore their 11 goals in the last three matches, in particular their 4-1 win against Qarabag in the Europa League. Lyon also have their strengths, with Alexandre Lacazette showcasing his prowess by scoring a hat-trick against Nice.

Frankfurt has stumbled in their last two games, and a trip to France appears to have come at a bad time.

Lyon vs Frankfurt Bet 1: Lyon Victory with odds of 2.15 on Bet9ja

Georgian forward to fire

Although Lacazette has been firing, Georges Mikautadze has been preferred in the Europa League and the Georgian forward can score once again in round six.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in Azerbaijan in round five, before scoring against Angers when coming on as a late second half substitute.

It’s clear Lacazette is Lyon’s preferred starting striker, but Mikautadze was given a chance against Qarabag - and he seized the opportunity effectively. That should hopefully see him rewarded with another start.

Frankfurt have let in five goals over their last two games, highlighting their current defensive frailties. If Mikautadze starts, he could take advantage of this weakness.

Lyon vs Frankfurt Bet 2: Georges Mikautadze to score with odds of 2.75 on Bet9ja

Visitors to cause issues

Our third Lyon vs Frankfurt prediction factors in Frankfurt’s good form in Europe. They’ve slipped up of late, but after five rounds they have 13 points and sit in third place.

The Germans have netted 10 goals, with their forward Omar Marmoush contributing three goals and two assists in the Europa League.In the Bundesliga, he boasts 13 goals and seven assists, making the Egyptian a persistent threat throughout the night.

Additionally, they have Hugo Ekitike, who has seven Bundesliga goals, and with Lyon conceding in three of their last five, both teams to score looks to be a good bet.