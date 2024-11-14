How to Bet Early on the Premier League During International Breaks

It’s no surprise that many star players are avoiding international commitments during the November international break

given the current packed football schedule worldwide.

It’s relentless, with many playing in their domestic league on the weekend, then facing European outings in the Champions League or similar competitions, before gearing up for another tough 90 minutes on Saturday or Sunday.

Should we really worry about 22 millionaires chasing a ball on the pitch, living the dream of every football fan? Probably not. However, we can certainly take advantage of their predicament from a betting perspective.

Premier League Market 1xBet Odds Fulham Win (Spurs vs Fulham) 5.09 BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals (Spurs vs Fulham) 1.75 Arsenal Win and Under 3.5 Arsenal Goals (vs West Ham) 1.88

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Is The Footballing Schedule Too Hectic? It Might Be For Tottenham

Let’s look at the return of the Premier League. After international duties, the weekend of 30th November presents a challenging spot in the schedule for any strong teams facing European competitors.

For example, Tottenham players have the following to contend with:

UEFA Europa League vs Galatasaray

Weekend PL football vs Ipswich

Upcoming International break across the globe

Weekend PL football vs Man City

UEFA Europa League vs Roma on Thursday night

Weekend PL football vs Fulham*

Fulham will be rested and ready, with an entire week to recuperate and prepare for Tottenham away that weekend. However, Tottenham don’t have that luxury. By the time this game rolls around, Fulham likely won’t be priced at 5.00 to win the game, so getting in early might be a good idea.

Only Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Man United have conceded fewer goals away from home than Fulham (6) this season. That kind of resilience on the road will help away in North London.

If you’re not as bold to back a Fulham victory at a challenging venue, then how about BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.88? Here, we're banking on the possibility that Spurs can be taken advantage of, as demonstrated when Ipswich clinched their first win of the season, while also trusting that Spurs will have a clever response ready.

Just one of Fulham’s six away fixtures have registered a BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals win, which won’t instil confidence. However, they’ve not taken on Spurs (4/6) away from home.

Arteta's Arsenal Set to Deliver a Masterclass Performance

Tottenham aren’t the only Premier League side that’ll face a difficult end to November. As touched on previously, the amount of time spent travelling and the number of minutes in the legs will take its toll on every football club, especially those featuring in midweek domestic fixtures. However, that doesn’t mean each side competing on both European and domestic fronts won’t be able to get a victory over the line that weekend.

Take West Ham vs Arsenal, for example, at the London Stadium (30th November). With the way West Ham have been conducting themselves this season, under a failing Julien Lopetegui experiment, especially defensively, you’d still expect Arsenal to have enough for three points. However, it's also likely that Arsenal will handle this match professionally, avoiding a reckless, back-and-forth style of play.

Mikel Arteta and his medical department will want to navigate these games as comfortably as possible, avoiding injuries and avoiding any unnecessary exertion. If Arsenal take a two-goal lead, for example, will they continue to attack the West Ham goal with similar vigour?

It’s doubtful. So, how should we approach this? Arsenal are currently priced at 1.45 for the victory, which is far too short. However, by adding on Arsenal to score Under 3.5 Goals to the bet builder function, we get up to 1.88. That gets a range of scorelines on our side, with Arsenal winning the game by scoring 1, 2, or 3 goals. This also allows West Ham to get on the scoresheet multiple times, which could happen following Arsenal’s busy period.

Arsenal have only scored four or more goals once this season, against Leicester (4-2) at The Emirates. The Gunners are yet to score 4+ in one fixture away from home in 2024/25.