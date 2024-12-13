Lobi Stars vs Plateau United: Away Team Will Likely Edge NPFL Tie

Plateau United faces Lobi Stars at Aper Aku Stadium. Get key insights and predictions with our comprehensive match analysis.

+

Sitting 20th on the log, Lobi Stars will hope for a miracle to overcome their Plateau-based rivals. Plateau United look to break into the top end of the table with another win. Both teams face off at Aper Aku Stadium by 15:00 on Saturday, December 14th. Read further to learn from our insightful predictions and analyses.

Best Bets for Lobi Stars vs Plateau United

Over 1.5 total goals, implying a probability of 2 or more goals within the match.

Both Teams to Score, meaning that the two teams are likely to score.

Plateau United to win and over 2.5 goals, representing a likelihood of the away team winning and more than three goals scored within regulation.

Lobi Stars are favourites to edge Plateau United in a close 2-1 victory at Makurdi.

Plateau United To Outscore Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars are presently 20th on the log after a dismal start to the season. In sixteen games, they have lost eight times, drawn four and won four. On the flip side, Plateau United's form has been inconsistent, placing 15th on the log. The away side boasts six wins, three draws, and seven losses, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Though Lobi Stars will be determined to stand firm on home turf, Plateau United's quality might prove too strong for them.

Lobi Stars vs Plateau United Bet 1: The over 1.5 total goals bet is a good choice given that Plateau United have scored in three of their last five games.

Both Teams Might Come Undone in Defense

Though Plateau United seem to be enjoying a better season than their rivals, both teams are not far off in terms of goals conceded. The home side have let in 19 goals averaging 1 goal per game. For Lobi Stars, it's been a worse time at the back with 23 goals conceded. Therefore, you can expect a keenly contested matchup with goals at both ends.

Lobi Stars vs Plateau United Bet 2: The Both Teams To Score bet is a good option given that both teams are on a poor run of defensive form.

Plateau United Might Break Into Top 10 Ahead of The New Year

The Plateau-based visitors are currently on a run of two wins from their last five games. However, they still sit only three points behind 9th spot. Lobi Stars have managed only one win within the same period, and might continue to struggle against stronger opposition. Plateau United will aim for a victory at the Aper Aku Stadium to revive their flailing season before the turn of the year.

Lobi Stars vs Plateau United Bet 3: The Plateau United to win and over 2.5 goals bet works because the away team boast stronger overall form this season.