A recent run of good form has propelled Kwara United within touching distance of the top 4 positions.

Their opponents, Lobi Stars languish in 19th place after a lacklustre start to the new campaign. This thrilling contest is scheduled for 16:00 on Saturday, November 30th at the Lafia Township Stadium. Learn more about the best betting options for this game from our prediction and analyses.

Best Bets for Lobi Stars vs Kwara United

Over 2.5 total goals, representing a probability of 3 or more goals within regulation.

Both Teams to Score, meaning there is a chance that the two teams will score in this match.

Kwara United to win and over 2.5 goals, implying a probability that the away team wins and both teams score a combined total of more than three goals.

Kwara United are tipped to claim a narrow 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars on Saturday.

Kwara United To Edge Lobi Stars in a Tense Match

Kwara United might be seventh on the log, but Lobi Stars will be no pushover. You can expect a close match, especially because Lobi Stars are playing home. The latter have produced some of their best performances on home turf this season, failing to score in only two of their seven home games so far. However, Kwara United's attack might prove too potent for their shaky defence, strengthened by in-form striker Emmanuel Ogbole.

Lobi Stars vs Kwara United Bet 1: The over 2.5 total goals bet makes sense given that Kwara United have scored in nine of their last ten games.

Lobi Stars Will Put Up A Strong Fight

Lobi Stars are presently 19th on the table with thirteen points after a poor start to the season. So, Kwara United isn't the team they would have wished for at this point. But the home team have lost only once on their turf this tier, meaning the visitors will be in for a dogged performance. Though Kwara United might dominate the game for large spells, Lobi Stars will take their chances and probably score the odd goal on Saturday.

Lobi Stars vs Kwara United Bet 2: Both Teams To Score and over 2.5 goals bet is a good option because Lob Stars have scored in five of their seven home games.

Kwara United To Push For Top 4 Spot

The away team are currently on a good run of form, winning three of their last five games and scoring in all. Kwara United sit only two points from the top 4 spots and will be hoping to strengthen their position with a win over struggling Lobi Stars. Despite their defensive frailties, the attack has always managed to keep them in games. Therefore, the Kwara-based team should have enough firepower to see off the home team, though they might concede on the transition.