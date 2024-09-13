Our betting expert provides Liverpool and Nottingham Forest predictions as the sides lock horns at Anfield on Saturday afternoon at 16:00.

+

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool to Win @ 1.26 with 1xBet, representing an 83% chance of the Reds defeating Forest.

No on Both Teams to Score @ 1.86 with 1xBet, representing a 54% chance of at least one side failing to score.

Under 2.5 Liverpool Total Goals @ 1.87 with 1xBet, representing a 51% chance of the Reds scoring two or less goals.

Arne Slot’s well-structured Liverpool will dominate proceedings and enjoy another comfortable 2-0 home win against Forest.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have made encouraging starts to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The former are joint top with Manchester City after three straight wins, while Forest are unbeaten so far this term.

Arne Slot has proven there’s life after Jurgen Klopp. The former Feyenoord head coach has tweaked Liverpool’s system and style, opting for a more considered and structured formation than Klopp’s all-action gegenpress approach.

In some ways, this could prove more beneficial for the Reds over the course of the season. As a more possession-based side this term, Liverpool can mitigate the threat of a mid-season burnout. With seven goals scored and three clean sheets in three games – including a derby win at Old Trafford – Liverpool go into this weekend full of confidence.

Forest are equally confident in their own way. One win and two draws from their opening three fixtures leaves Nuno Espirito Santo’s men sitting just inside the top half.

Nevertheless, their battling draw at home to Wolves before the international break was far from an inspiring result. The Wolves squad seems to have weakened year-on-year in recent seasons but Forest were frustrated by Gary O’Neil’s plucky Old Gold.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

The probable lineup for Liverpool in 4-2-3-1:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

The probable lineup for Nottingham Forest in 4-2-3-1:

Sels; Williams, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Wood

Liverpool to make it four wins on the bounce

It’s difficult to see any other outcome than a Liverpool home win this weekend. They defeated Brentford 2-0 in their first home fixture of the season. The Bees are of a similar Premier League standing to Forest and will struggle to pose too many problems for the Reds’ powerful backline.

Throughout their meetings in the Premier League from 1994 to 2024, Liverpool have won every fixture at home to Forest. Last October, the Reds strolled to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1:Liverpool to Win @ 1.26 with 1xBet

Another clean sheet in the offing for Slot’s men

Three clean sheets against Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United spells trouble for Nottingham Forest. Their current focal point in attack is New Zealander, Chris Wood, but the journeyman centre forward is likely to be no match for van Dijk and Konate.

Forest carry their biggest threats in wide areas, with Anthony Elanga and Calum Hudson-Odoi offering pace and directness on the counter attack. They will likely target the lack of pace in Liverpool’s left back, Andrew Robertson, but a lot will come down to their final ball if Elanga can make inroads down the right flank.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (No) @ 1.86 with 1xBet

Reds to ease their way back in after international break

Seven goals in their first three league games have seen Liverpool average just over two goals scored per game. This new-look Liverpool may score fewer goals than they did during the Klopp era, but they’ll concede fewer goals too.

As with most game weeks immediately after an international break, players rarely play with a full tank and Saturday is likely to be no different. Liverpool will be happy to come away from this weekend with a narrow victory and no fresh injuries, especially with a trip to AC Milan looming in the Champions League next week.