Liverpool vs Leicester City Predictions: Mo Salah Delivers More Magic

Our football expert presents his top three predictions for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leicester City, set for Thursday at 9 pm.

+

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Leicester City

Liverpool HT/FT with odds of 1.50 on Bet9ja , equating to a 66% chance of the hosts leading at half-time and winning the match.

, equating to a 66% chance of the hosts leading at half-time and winning the match. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of 1.60 on Bet9ja , indicating a 61% chance of the winger scoring.

, indicating a 61% chance of the winger scoring. Liverpool Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.33 on Bet9ja, representing a 69% chance for the league leaders to score three or more goals.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Leicester by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool return to Anfield on Boxing Day to face relegation-threatened Leicester City. The league leaders have been formidable at home, having suffered only one defeat in all competitions and conceding just five goals.

Leicester, on the other hand, have one of the worst records in the league on the road. The Foxes have picked up just five points from a possible 24, scoring 10 and conceding 22 goals.

Steve Cooper was replaced by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has had mixed success since taking charge. A heavy 4-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James’ Park showed little improvement on the road - and a trip to Liverpool will once again test his fragile defence.

With Liverpool continuing to improve and Leicester struggling to cope with the demands of the Premier League, a home win seems very likely.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Leicester City

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah

The probable lineup for Leicester City in the "system of play."

Hermansen; Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Coady, Justin, Soumare, Ndidi, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy

League Leaders to Take Early Control

As the first of our Liverpool vs Leicester City predictions, we are backing the hosts to be ahead at half-time and collect the three points by full-time. Liverpool have led after the break in three of their last five home matches across all competitions.

These half-time results and wins have come against Man City, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen - three well-established and far superior teams than Leicester City.

The Foxes have lost four of their last five away games (D1 L4), and they were trailing at half-time in all of those defeats. With the team lacking confidence at the moment, the hosts could easily collect the win on Boxing Day.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Bet 1: Liverpool HT/FT with odds of 1.50 on Bet9ja

Top goalscorer the obvious choice

The second of our Liverpool vs Leicester City predictions focuses on Liverpool’s player of the season - Mohamed Salah. With 13 goals and nine assists, the 32-year-old is still the key player for the Premier League contenders.

Having scored four goals in his last five games, as well as two assists against Manchester City and Newcastle, Salah is unstoppable as Liverpool head into a busy period.

Leicester have struggled defensively, conceding 22 goals on the road in just eight matches. Neither Victor Kristiansen nor Jannik Vestergaard have the pace or the skillset to keep up with Salah’s pace and trickery.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.60 on Bet9ja

Hosts to Put on a Boxing Day Show

With Leicester recently conceding four goals away to Newcastle, Liverpool hope to improve their goal difference at home.

Liverpool have scored three or more goals against Bournemouth, West Ham and Leverkusen at Anfield this season. Although they have scored twice in seven, those came against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea - Arne Slot’s team could dominate a poor team.

The Foxes have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five away games. At the moment, it seems unlikely they will resolve these issues before their difficult trip to Anfield.