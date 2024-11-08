Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions: Liverpool to win, Salah to score

Our football betting expert shares three tips for the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match, set to take place in the Premier League at 9 pm on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool to win and over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @3.50 on Bet9ja , equating to a 57% chance of Arne Slot’s team beating Aston Villa and there being at least one goal before the break.

, equating to a 57% chance of Arne Slot’s team beating Aston Villa and there being at least one goal before the break. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @1.95 on Bet9ja , indicating a 53% chance of the Englishman scoring.

, indicating a 53% chance of the Englishman scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.56 on Bet9ja, representing a 62% chance of Liverpool and Aston Villa finding the net.

Liverpool are expected to continue their good form by beating Aston Villa 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool will enjoy home advantage as they face a tricky test against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp was able to secure the League Cup in his final season as Liverpool’s boss, leaving behind a team capable of challenging on all fronts for Arne Slot. Mohamed Salah and co. have been in fine fettle, sparking fans’ hopes for more success.

The Reds are top of the Premier League heading into matchday 11, holding a two-point lead over Manchester City, who remain the favourites to win the title. Liverpool were the only title contenders who managed to secure all three points last weekend, with Arsenal and City both losing.

Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory since replacing Steven Gerrard with Unai Emery. The former Arsenal boss helped the club secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League by finishing 4th last season, which was his first full campaign in charge of the team.

The Villains have also made a good start to this season. They are 6th in the Premier League, level on points with Chelsea, who are currently 4th. Unai Emery has built sufficient squad depth to compete both domestically and in Europe, so Villa are unlikely to fall away.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tskimikas; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "system of play."

Martinez; Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, Duran, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins

Liverpool to Maintain Their Lead at the Top

Liverpool have a truly formidable home record in the Premier League, so the first of our Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions is for Arne Slot’s side to win and a goal to be scored in the first half of the match.

The Reds have lost just three of their 43 league games at Anfield since the start of the 2022/23 season. They managed to secure 32 wins in that period, scoring an average of 2.42 goals per game. A goal has been scored in the first half in eight of Liverpool’s 10 Premier League games in the current campaign.

Aston Villa are without a win in three domestic games. They took the lead at Tottenham last weekend before going on to lose the game 4-1. The Villains have failed to win any of their last eight head-to-heads with Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Liverpool to Win & Over 1.5 First Half Goals @ 3.50 with Bet9ja

Salah to Score Again

Mohamed Salah is the most integral part of Liverpool’s attack. He has directly contributed to 63% of their league goals this season, scoring seven and assisting five, so we are betting on him to score as part of our Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions.

Salah has a non-penalty xG of 0.51 per 90 minutes played in the last year. This means he ranks in the top 1% when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers who compete in Europe’s top five leagues.

The Egyptian scored Liverpool’s winning goal against Brighton last weekend. Salah has now found the net in four of his last five Premier League appearances. He also scored when the Reds beat Aston Villa in this fixture last season.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Scorer @ 1.95 with Bet9ja

Villa Attack Proving Difficult to Stop

The last of our Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Liverpool have the best defence in the Premier League so far, conceding just 0.6 goals per game, 0.48 fewer than last season. However, they have conceded in four of their last five league games and their last two at Anfield.

Finding the net on the road hasn’t been a problem for Aston Villa this season. They have scored in all seven of their competitive matches away from Villa Park and netted an average of 2.14 goals in those games.