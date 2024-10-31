Lille vs Lyon Predictions: David to conquer at home

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Lille vs Lyon ahead of their Ligue 1 showdown this Friday at 9 pm.

Lille vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lille vs Lyon

Lille Victory with odds of @2.08 on Bet9ja , equating to a 47% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 47% chance of the hosts winning. Jonathan David to score with odds of @2.25 on Bet9ja , indicating a 45% chance of the Canadian forward scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the Canadian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.51 on Bet9ja, representing a 62% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lille should be expected to win against Lyon by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lille host Lyon on Friday evening in what should be a Ligue 1 blockbuster to kick-start the weekend.

The hosts currently sit in fourth place, having picked up 17 points from nine matches, with nearly twice as many goals scored (15) as conceded (8). With wins against both Real and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Lille have already proven how strong they are.

Lyon head into this fixture after a disappointing 1-0 loss in the Europa League to Besiktas, before drawing 2-2 with Auxerre at home. They need to improve their results if they want to achieve a top-three finish this season.

Lyon beat Lille 4-3 in this fixture last campaign, and while we expect a different outcome this time, there should be plenty of excitement.

Probable Lineups for Lille vs Lyon

The probable lineup for Lille in the "system of play."

Chevalier; Gudmundsson, Alexsandro, Diakite, Meunier, Gomes, Andre, Sahraoui, Gomes, Zhegrova, David

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Tagliafico, Niakhate, Caleta-Car, Kumbedi, Veretout, Matic, Tessman, Fofana, Benrahma, Mikautadze

Hosts to win once more

Lille come into this tie unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, including wins in the Champions League over Atletico and Real Madrid.

Their return to the competition hasn’t disrupted their Ligue 1 form as they defeated Lens 2-0 last time out, securing their third clean sheet.

Sitting in fourth place, Lille are three points ahead of Lyon, a team many anticipated would be challenging PSG for the title this season.

The visitors have been in good form, although that has dropped off in the last week with a loss to Besiktas and a draw against Auxerre. Lille can continue their good form at home.

Lille vs Lyon Bet 1: Lille Victory @ 2.08 with Bet9ja

Keep Your Faith in the Canadian

If Lille are to continue winning, their Canadian forward will likely be central to their success. Jonathan David has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions.

A Ligue 1 hat-trick against Le Havre, as well as a brace against Atletico Madrid, are two of his best performances to date.

The forward also scored last time out in a competitive match against Lens from the penalty spot, and as Lille’s dedicated spot kick specialist, this adds an edge to our second tip in our Lille vs Lyon predictions piece.

Lille vs Lyon Bet 2: Jonathan David Anytime Scorer @ 2.25 with Bet9ja

Entertainment under the lights

Our Lille vs Lyon predictions indicate it won’t be easy for Lille as Lyon have proven to be a great side on a number of occasions this season.

Lyon have excelled in the Europa League, securing comfortable wins over Olympiacos and Rangers, as well as beating Le Havre and Toulouse on their travels in Ligue 1.

They have only failed to score in one match across all competitions. Having beaten Lille 4-3 last season, the hosts know they are in for a tough evening. Both teams are capable of scoring, promising an entertaining match for the neutrals.