Lens vs PSG Predictions: PSG to Triumph in Low-Scoring Affair

We bring you our Lens vs PSG predictions from our betting expert ahead of their Ligue 1 clash at 5 pm on Saturday.

Lens vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lens vs PSG

PSG Victory with odds of 1.82 on 1xBet , equating to a 56% & 57% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 56% & 57% chance of the Parisian club winning. Ousmane Dembele to score with odds of 3.25 on 1xBet , indicating a 40% and 40% chance of the French attacker scoring.

, indicating a 40% and 40% chance of the French attacker scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of 2.40 on 1xBet, representing a 42% & 45% chance of at least one team keeping a clean sheet.

PSG have the quality to beat Lens 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lens and PSG go head-to-head at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday and 16 points separate the teams in the table.

Will Still joined Lens in the summer as the club aimed to get back into the Champions League. The young Englishman has done reasonably well at the club, but they sit 7th after 17 games, the same position they finished in last season.

Lens overturned a deficit to secure a victory against Le Havre in their recent league match. Andre Ayew initially put the hosts ahead, but Goduine Koyalipou leveled the score before Deiver Machado clinched the winning goal in the 77th minute. It was the team’s first league win of 2025.

Luis Enrique is expected to deliver the title every season as PSG boss. They won the league with considerable ease last season, finishing eight points ahead of their closest rivals. This campaign, they are seven clear with half of the games played.

However, Les Parisiens have faced several challenges in the Champions League. They are on the brink of being eliminated at the league phase. Additionally, with a crucial match against Manchester City coming up midweek, they might opt to rest some key players in this game.

Probable Lineups for Lens vs PSG

The probable lineup for Lens in the "system of play."

Koffi; Frankowski, Danso, Mediina, Machado; Thomasson, Diouf, Fulgini; Sotoca, Zaroury, Koyalipou

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pacho, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Ruiz, Matulu; Dembele, Doue, Ramos

PSG to Record Another League Win

Even if Luis Enrique does choose to rotate his squad, PSG should still have enough to secure a win over their opponents, which is why we are backing them to win in the first of our Lens vs PSG predictions.

Les Parisiens have plenty of depth in their squad, with a plethora of attackers who are all vying for a place in the starting lineup. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos and Marco Asensio can all form deadly combinations in the final third, so an away win is likely. PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, winning 13 and drawing 4.

On the contrary, Lens have lost their last four league encounters with PSG. During that intense run, they conceded nine and scored just two. Will Still’s side did manage to force a penalty shootout when they faced Les Parisiens in the cup last month, but they had just 33% possession and created fewer big chances than their opponents.

Dembele Proving Difficult to Stop

Ousmane Dembele is the man in form for PSG. Luis Enrique will likely want him to maintain that momentum ahead of the game against Manchester City, so he is expected to be in the starting lineup for this game.

The French winger has scored six goals in his last five matches for PSG. He has seemed lethal cutting in from the right-hand side, and opposition full-backs have struggled to get near him. This season hasn't been entirely smooth for Dembele. He had conflict with his manager at one stage, but they appear to be on the same page as the new year begins.

Dembele has scored an average of 0.49 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the top 1% when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Goals In Short Supply When Lens Are Involved

The last of our Lens vs PSG predictions is for at least one of the teams to keep a clean sheet in the match.

Lens’ matches have been the lowest-scoring in Ligue 1 this season. Their games have seen 2.18 goals on average, well below the overall league average of 2.96. They failed to score as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Toulouse in their last match. A lack of firepower could really hurt them when they take on the Champions.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four league games on the road. They have also kept Lens from scoring in their last two league encounters at this venue.

Enrique’s side enjoy a comfortable cushion at the top of Ligue 1 and will have one eye on the Champions League, so they are unlikely to put on an adventurous performance here. Additionally, Lens’ matches have also been short on goals, but it does promise to be an intriguing tactical affair.