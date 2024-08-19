Ahead of the first weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season, we have compiled our top Leicester vs Tottenham predictions.

+

Leicester vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Leicester vs Tottenham

Tottenham to win with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet, meaning a 62.5% implied probability.

Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @2.34 on 1xBet, meaning a 44.4% implied probability.

Dominic Solanke to score anytime with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet, meaning a 50% implied probability.

We predict a 3-1 win for Tottenham against Leicester City on Monday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Leicester return to the Premier League for the 2024-25 season and begin their campaign against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

It’s been a quieter-than-expected summer for the Foxes. Their hope is to get more business done before the transfer window shuts in an effort to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. After losing their manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, Leicester hired Steve Cooper, who has Premier League experience with Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham are aiming to build on an exciting first season under Ange Postecoglou. Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray are two intriguing additions, but it’s worth noting that the Lilywhites have plenty of work to do in the transfer market amid their continued pursuit of Conor Gallagher.

Spurs significantly overachieved their expected goals last season, resulting in a fifth-placed finish. Postecoglou’s brand of football was thrilling for much of the campaign, but it will be interesting to see how the team progresses this term. Injuries were a consistent problem throughout last season, but this squad has sufficient quality to notch a top-four finish if they can play at full strength for most of the season.

There will be a raucous atmosphere under the lights on Monday night, with the home crowd inevitably excited about their return to the top flight.

Probable Lineups for Leicester vs Tottenham

Leicester probable XI:

Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Mavididi; Cannon.

Tottenham probable XI:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Maddison, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.

Spurs Start Off With A Win

Unlike most promoted sides, Leicester are facing some uncertainty. Having to replace Enzo Maresca was hardly ideal preparation this summer, and the club also waved goodbye to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Steve Cooper is a highly regarded manager with an excellent reputation, but this is a tricky situation for the Foxes.

Tottenham might have hoped to add a few more players before the first game of the season, but just having more of their first teamers fully fit stands them in good stead. Ange Postecoglou had the Lilywhites playing some scintillating football last season, and we are optimistic about their chances this year, particularly if James Maddison can play like he did at the start of 2023-24.

While home advantage is a factor, we cannot look past an away win in this one. For all Tottenham’s flaws, they recorded several impressive away victories last term before they ran out of steam towards the end of the campaign.

Leicester vs Tottenham Bet 1: Tottenham to win @1.65 on 1xBet

Goals Galore At The King Power

Tottenham saw over 2.5 goals in a league-high 79% of their matches in 2023-24. The knock-on of that is a very short price on over 2.5, so we are taking over 3.5 for Monday’s matchup at the King Power.

Goals flew in at both ends in Spurs’ away matches last season. There were 70 total goals in their road fixtures, which is good for an average of 3.7. Taking the over doesn’t seem all that ambitious here, especially when we consider that Leicester regularly hit the over in the Championship last term.

Cooper might have the Foxes playing a bit more cautiously than Maresca did, but Spurs’ attack is still going to create plenty of chances. Leicester are going to have more than their fair share of goal-scoring opportunities, too.

Leicester vs Tottenham Bet 2: Over 3.5 total goals @2.34 on 1xBet

Debut Goal For Solanke

Of Premier League players who played over 25 matches last season, only five had more expected goals per 90 than Dominic Solanke. Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer, and Erling Haaland were the only players to better Solanke’s tally of 19 goals.

There might be a settling-in period for Solanke at his new club, but we like the price on the former Chelsea striker getting off to a flying start with Spurs. His off-ball movement is going to torment defences, and his skillset is well-suited to the Lilywhites’ attacking style.

With Richarlison seemingly leaving the club, Solanke should get the start on Monday after arriving from Bournemouth. He’s taken a while to develop into a top-tier centre forward, but the signs were there last season that he’s ready for the step up to a club of Spurs’ calibre.