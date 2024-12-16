Lazio vs Inter Milan Predictions: A cagey Monday night contest

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets for the upcoming Serie A clash between Lazio and Inter Milan on Monday at 8:45 pm.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lazio vs Inter Milan

Both Teams To Score - Yes, at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet .

. Goals: 1-2 at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet .

. Lazio or Draw and Over 0.5 Goals at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet.

Lazio and Inter Milan should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two of the most in-form sides meet at the Stadio Olimpico for Serie A’s biggest match on Monday night.

Both Lazio and Inter Milan come into this fixture feeling confident.

Managed by Marco Baroni, the hosts have defeated Napoli twice in just three days. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri, who were beaten 1-0 by Leverkusen on Tuesday, haven’t lost a league game since 22 September.

Probable Lineups for Lazio vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Lazio in the "system of play."

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Gigot, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Noslin.

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro.

Baroni Has Changed Lazio’s Narrative

The Biancocelesti have been on an impressive run, winning six of their last seven Serie A matches. They are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions, boasting nine wins and two draws. Unlike last season, they have consistently found the net in front of their supporters, making the "Over 2.5" goals market a winning bet in nine home games.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions appear to have rediscovered their form after a mixed start to the campaign. The last-minute 1–0 loss in the Champions League was Inter Milan's first loss in the last 14 games. It was also their fifth loss in all competitions (excluding extra time) since losing the 2023 final against Manchester City.

In Serie A, Inzaghi’s men have won four consecutive away games and kept clean sheets in their last three. Despite the higher odds for Over 2.5 goals, we recommend choosing the Both Teams To Score - Yes option for these Lazio vs Inter Milan predictions.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

History Suggests Goals on Both Sides

Historically, matches between these two sides have been entertaining affairs, often resulting in a "MultiGoals: 2-4" outcome.

This pattern has been evident in their past 10 encounters, with nine of those also following the same trend at the Stadio Olimpico, suggesting another tight contest is likely. Goals seem probable, as Inter have scored 41 goals away from home in Serie A this year, just five less than their record set in 1949.

Last season, Inter demonstrated their knack for exploiting counter-attacks in their 2-0 success, where they absorbed pressure and struck at the right moment.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Atlético Madrid (13 goals) have scored more than Lazio (12) after the 76th minute. Meanwhile, Inter have conceded seven of their 15 goals (47%) in the final 15 minutes of play, which is the highest percentage in the league.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Goals: 1-2 with odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Could a Draw Be on the Cards?

Inter's attack will depend on the partnership between Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez. The Frenchman has been in fine form against Lazio, scoring twice in his last three appearances, while Martínez has netted three times in his last four encounters with them.

Inter hold the best xGA (expected goals against) record in Serie A at 5.18, and maintaining this form will certainly boost their chances. However, they must also ensure they continue creating scoring opportunities, unlike their match against Leverkusen, where they registered zero shots on target.

Meanwhile, Lazio lead Serie A for most wins by a single goal margin, with six such victories.

Among the top five European leagues, only Mallorca have secured more one-goal-margin wins this season, with seven.

According to our in-house model, analysed ahead of these Lazio vs Inter Milan predictions, this meeting is likely to end in a hard-fought draw (25.4% chance), with a 1-1 scoreline being a possible outcome.