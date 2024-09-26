La Liga Predictions matchday 8

Barcelona have stormed to an early lead in La Liga, but a few teams are looking to hunt them down.

Our predictions for La Liga matchday 8

(27/09/2024) - Valladolid vs Mallorca: Mallorca to win @ 2.97 on Bet9ja , indicating a 38% chance for an away win.

(28/09/2024) - Real Sociedad vs Valencia to win @ 1.92 on Bet9ja , indicating a 53% chance for the Basque side to clinch victory.

(28/09/2024) - Osasuna vs Barcelona: Barcelona to win @ 1.50 on Bet9ja , indicating a 69% chance for Hansi Flick to maintain his perfect league record.

(29/09/2024) - Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla: Athletic Bilbao to win @ 1.72 on Bet9ja , indicating a 58% chance for Bilbao to make home advantage count.

29/09/2024) - Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Draw @ 3.55 on Bet9ja, indicating a 58% chance of these teams sharing the spoils.

Damning Statistics for the Home Side: Valladolid vs Mallorca

Date: 27/09/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Mallorca to claim all three points @2.97 Bet9ja correct as of 26/09/24

After a slow start to the season, Mallorca appear to be on the right track. They have earned impressive victories over Real Betis and Real Sociedad in their last two league outings. Jagoba Arrasate’s side now boast the joint second-best defensive record in the league, with their opponents averaging just 0.71 goals per game.

Valladolid, on the other hand, have been extremely poor defensively. They are conceding 2.14 goals per game on average, only Villarreal and Celta Vigo have fared worse. Paulo Pezzolano’s side are without a win in their last six league matches and have scored just two goals during that run.

Home Advantage Could Prove Decisive: Real Sociedad vs Valencia

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:30

Real Sociedad to end their poor run @1.92 Bet9ja correct as of 26/09/24

Keeping Martin Zubimendi in the summer was a huge boost for Real Sociedad, but they have made a torrid start to this campaign. Txuri-Urdin have won just one of their seven league matches. Fortunately for Sociedad, they face a Valencia side that are also in poor form. Moreover, Barrenetxea’s side managed to do the double over this opponent last season.

Valencia have failed to score in their last two away matches. They have the lowest xG in La Liga coming into the weekend, with an average of 0.62 per game, so one goal might be enough for the home side here.

Hansi Flick’s Unstoppable Force: Osasuna vs Barcelona

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

The Blaugrana to record another victory @1.50 Bet9ja correct as of 26/09/24

Osasuna have made a reasonable start, but their recent record against Barcelona makes for grim reading. They have lost the last six head-to-heads between the sides, scoring just two goals in the process.

Barcelona continued their perfect start to their league campaign by beating Getafe 1-0 on Wednesday night. Hansi Flick has got the Blaugrana attack purring. Robert Lewandowski is in inspired form and they should have no problems beating Osasuna this weekend. Barca have scored an average of 3.29 goals per game after seven matches.

Valverde’s Men to Claim Fourth Consecutive La Liga Win: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off: 16:15

Athletic Bilbao to win @1.72 Bet9ja correct as of 26/09/24

Athletic Bilbao have now won four of their last five matches. Their only setback was a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. They have scored an average of 1.8 goals per game and conceded just 0.8 over that period.

Sevilla’s away form has been poor. They are enduring a run of six away matches without a win in La Liga which dates back to last season. Los Hispalenses lost both of their clashes with Bilbao last season 2-0.

Honours Even in the Madrid Derby: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Draw@3.55 Bet9ja correct as of 26/09/24

Atletico Madrid were the last team to beat Real Madrid in normal time just over a year ago, but draws have been a regular occurrence in this fixture. The scores have been level after 90 minutes in five of the last six head-to-heads between these sides. Diego Simeone’s side have also drawn three of their seven league matches leading into matchday eight.

Real Madrid are the favourites, having enjoyed a winning run of five matches across all competitions. However, two of their three away matches in La Liga have resulted in a draw.

Conclusion

Real Sociedad hope to put their bad start behind them by beating Valencia. Barcelona can put the pressure on the Madrid clubs before they go toe-to-toe by beating Osasuna. Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca have also been tipped to secure a win. Please gamble responsibly when betting on this weekend’s La Liga matches.