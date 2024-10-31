Matchday 11 in Spain’s La Liga gives leaders Barcelona a great opportunity to extend their advantage.

Our predictions for La Liga Matchday 11

(1st November 2024) Alaves to draw with Real Mallorca @3.00 with Betano , representing a 33.33% chance of this game ending tied.

, representing a 33.33% chance of this game ending tied. (2nd November 2024) Osasuna to beat Real Valladolid @1.65 with Betano , representing a 60.61% chance of the hosts winning.

, representing a 60.61% chance of the hosts winning. (2nd November 2024) Real Madrid to win at Valencia @1.47 with Betano , representing a 68.03% chance of Real winning.

, representing a 68.03% chance of Real winning. (3rd November 2024) Barcelona to beat Espanyol @1.14 with Betano , representing an 87.72% chance of Barca winning.

, representing an 87.72% chance of Barca winning. (4th November 2024) Celta Vigo to beat Getafe @1.95 with Betano, representing a 51.28% chance of Vigo winning.

Mallorca to earn a point: Alaves vs Mallorca

Date: 01/11/2024

01/11/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Mallorca will leave Alaves with a hard-fought point @3.00 with Betano. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Alaves have a respectable home record with 1.40 points per game, while Mallorca have averaged 1.80 points per game on the road. This suggests that the two teams will likely be evenly matched on Friday evening.

Mallorca have kicked off the season impressively, amassing twice as many points as they had at this point last season. However, Alaves are no easy opponents when playing at home. They’ve scored first in 60% of their home games so far this season, and have kept clean sheets in 40% of their home fixtures. However, a draw is more likely to happen given Mallorca’s strong away form.

Osasuna to win at home again: Osasuna vs Real Valladolid

Date: 02/11/2024

02/11/2024 Kick-off: 2 pm

2 pm Our tip: Los Rojillos will prevail in front of their own fans again by beating Real Valladolid @1.65 with Betano. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Osasuna have won four and drawn one of their six home games so far this season, while Real Valladolid have lost four of their five away fixtures. Osasuna's impressive home form, averaging 2.17 points per game, could put them in the running for a top-six spot.

Valladolid have lost seven of their 11 league games, suggesting it could be a long, hard season for them to avoid relegation. Osasuna handed Barcelona their only defeat of the season with an impressive 4-2 home win in late September, so Valladolid won't intimidate Los Rojillos.

Real to bounce back: Valencia vs Real Madrid

Date: 02/11/2024

02/11/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Real Madrid will recover from their El Clasico defeat by winning at Valencia @1.47 with Betano. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

After their surprising thrashing by Barcelona, Real Madrid are under pressure to quickly regain their winning form in their upcoming match against Valencia. The hosts have won just one of their five home games this term, while Real remain unbeaten on the road.

Real have won more than a third (36%) of their away games without conceding a goal. With Valencia averaging just 1.20 goals scored per game in front of their own fans, Carlo Ancelotti's team has a good chance of securing another victory with a clean sheet.

Another Barca masterclass: Barcelona vs Espanyol

Date: 03/11/2024

03/11/2024 Kick-off: 4.15 pm

4.15 pm Our tip: Barcelona to win comfortably over local rivals Espanyol @1.14 with Betano. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Barcelona moved six points clear at the top of La Liga with their impressive El Clasico win at Real. They have another derby game this weekend against city rivals Espanyol, at the Nou Camp. Barca haven’t lost to Espanyol in their last 11 La Liga meetings.

Interestingly, in two of their last three encounters, both teams have ended up with a red card. This is evidence that the rivalry between the two clubs is as intense as ever. Espanyol are averaging 0.20 points per game away from home this season, picking up one point from five away trips. Scoring goals has been the biggest problem away from home, averaging 0.40, compared with 1.33 at home.

Celta to win: Celta Vigo vs Getafe

Date: 04/11/2024

04/11/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Celta to take full advantage of Getafe’s dreadful away form and win @1.95 with Betano. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Getafe are in a similar situation to Espanyol, averaging just 0.40 points per game on their travels. Celta Vigo’s home form is what’s currently keeping them clear of the relegation zone, with three wins and a draw in six home fixtures.

Recently, this matchup has favoured Getafe, as they remain unbeaten in their last five encounters. They were the first to score in all five of those games too. This season, Getafe have struggled on the road, falling behind in all five of their away matches. They have also averaged only 0.60 goals per game away from Estadio Coliseum.

Conclusion

In summary, our La Liga predictions for Matchday 11 include home wins for Osasuna, Barcelona and Celta Vigo. We also anticipate Real Madrid bouncing back from their El Clasico embarrassment, with a win at Valencia.

Finally, Real Mallorca’s rock-solid away form should ensure they get at least a point from their trip to Deportivo Alaves.

Remember to bet on La Liga responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.