High-Scoring La Liga Matches Create Interesting Betting Opportunity

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been scoring at a prolific rate over the last few weeks, with goals flying in at both ends of the pitch.

Despite matches regularly generating four or more goals, bookies are still giving bettors value options in the goals markets.

Market Odds Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Over 3.5 total goals 2.48 Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals 2.27 Barcelona vs Alaves: Over 3.5 total goals 1.996 Barcelona vs Alaves: Barcelona to score 3+ goals 2.22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Both teams to score 1.72 Sevilla vs Barcelona: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals 2.55 Kylian Mbappe to finish as La Liga top scorer 1.85 Kylian Mbappe to finish as Champions League top scorer 15.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals Flying in for Clasico Duo

Prior to facing Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, Barcelona have scored five or more goals in four out of their last five matches. They destroyed Valencia 7-1 at the weekend despite Robert Lewandowski coming off the bench.

Real Madrid have seen three or more total goals in each of their last 13 fixtures across all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have scored four or more goals on five occasions in that period, with Kylian Mbappé finally finding some form. The French superstar has netted eight goals in five matches, including a hat-trick against Real Valladolid.

While Atletico Madrid split Real and Barca in the La Liga table, the duo are in a league of their own when it comes to chance creation. Barcelona have amassed 54.2 expected goals. They have a sizeable lead over Real Madrid on 43, who are 5.9 ahead of third-ranked Villarreal.

Five of the top seven players in non-penalty expected goals plus expected assisted goals per 90 minutes play for Real or Barca. Mbappé is only two goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi Trophy and his 0.81 expected goals per 90 is the second-best in the Spanish topflight.

Bookies Yet To Adjust

Even with such high-scoring matches becoming the norm when Real and Barca are involved, bookies have been cautious with their goal markets. Their upcoming La Liga matches are often at 2.00/Evens or longer for over 3.5 total goals.

With Mbappé in spectacular form, Real to score over 2.5 goals in a match seems like a great bet against an Espanyol team with one win since November. Barcelona are the only side to hold Los Blancos under 2.5 goals in their last seven matches. Espanyol are in the bottom five in xG (expected goals) conceded.

Similar to Espanyol, Deportivo Alaves have faced difficulties during the winter months. Their most recent clean sheet dates back to 1st November. They have conceded three or more goals on five occasions this term.

Looking further ahead, Real’s clean sheet against Valladolid was their first in five La Liga matches. Atletico have only failed to score once since 27th October, and BTTS had cashed in the last five Madrid derbies in La Liga.

Since the resumption after the winter break, Athletic Club and Getafe are the only teams to hold Barcelona under five goals. Sevilla have a decent defensive record, yet they haven’t kept a clean sheet in five matches. It’s worth backing Barca to score over 2.5 goals.