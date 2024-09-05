Kenya vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Hosts to open with three valuable points

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Kenya vs Zimbabwe ahead of this clash in the 1st round of AFCON qualifiers

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Kenya vs Zimbabwe

Kenya Victory equating to a 50% chance of the Harambee Stars getting the win.

Under 2.5 goals with a 50% chance for two match goals or fewer.

No on both teams to score with 50% chance at least one side to fail to find the back of the net.

Kenya should be expected to win against Zimbabwe by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Kenya hosts Zimbabwe in the first round of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers this Friday. The Harambee Stars’ last opponents were Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Cup, where they came out on top 2-0, albeit with a much-changed squad.

As a result, Kenya have lost only one of their last five matches, keeping three clean sheets in the progress. That also included a 0-0 with Ivory Coast, a nation rated much higher than their next opponents.

Zimbabwe head into this fixture with mixed fortunes. Although they have won two of their last five matches, they have lost the other three, conceding at least two goals across those games.

Ahead of the game, you can catch up on a hectic transfer window at GOAL, and see whether Kenya’s Richard Odada was the only player potentially involved in this match to move this summer.

Probable Lineups for Kenya vs Zimbabwe

The probable lineup for Kenya in the "system of play."

Matasi; Omar, Anyembe, Omurwa,Otieno Onyango, Omija, Akumu, K. Muguna, R. Odada, T. Ouma, Olunga,

The probable lineup for Zimbabwe in the "system of play."

Pitisi; Banda, Murwira, Hativagoni, Jalai, Mapuwa, Hachiro, Mushore, Mutimbanyoka, Mureremba, Benhura

Hosts to repeat recent result

Kenya have faced Zimbabwe twice in 2024 and have come out on top on both occasions. A 3-1 win on the road a friendly was backed up with a 2-0 victory at home in the COSAFA Cup.

It did take Kenya until the second half to break down Zimbabwe in a more competitive fixture. Goals from Austine Odhiambo and Benson Omalla proved to be the difference in a fairly balanced match.

However, the hosts showed extra quality in front of goal, as they did in the previous friendly in March. At the price, we have to side with the favourites.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Bet 1: Kenya Victory

Low scoring affair

With this being the third meeting between the two sides this year, both nations have now watched each other up close. As a result, this could produce a low-scoring match - especially in the first round of qualifying.

Neither side will want to lose their opening match, and we’ve already seen the goals reduced from four to two in the two head-to-heads already.

Let’s not forget, it was 0-0 at half-time when these two sides met in June. Even with the starting lineups likely to overhaul, we could be in for a similarly tight game with just one or two goals.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Bet 2: Under 2.5 Match Goals

Kenya to keep visitors out

Although Kenya failed to keep a clean sheet against Zimbabwe in their friendly in March, it’s worth pointing out that it was an own goal.

Joseph Okumu’s own goal in the fourth minute wasn’t added to, and Zimbabwe have failed to score themselves against Kenya in 180 minutes this year.

Kenya, on the other hand, have kept clean sheets against not only Zimbabwe but also Zambia and Ivory Coast in their last five games.

Zimbabwe have failed to score against Lesotho and Kenya, and once again they can be left frustrated.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No