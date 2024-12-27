Juventus vs Fiorentina Predictions: Gonzalez to Score in Juve Win

+

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Fiorentina

Juventus to win at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet , equating to a 50% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 50% chance of the home side winning. Nico Gonzalez to score at odds of 3.25 on 1xBet , indicating a 31% chance of the attacker scoring.

, indicating a 31% chance of the attacker scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet, representing a 51% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus should beat Fiorentina 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus host Fiorentina in Serie A as they aim to climb back into the top four.

The Old Lady were once the dominant force in Italian football, winning nine consecutive league titles between 2012 and 2020. However, they have struggled in recent years, and regaining their place at the top is proving difficult.

Thiago Motta was brought in to change Juve’s style of play. The team were known for surrendering possession under Massimiliano Allegri and were perceived as being defensive. Under Motta, the team aim to dominate the ball and attack, but it has been far from smooth in the first few months of his tenure.

Fiorentina also had a managerial change in the summer. Vincenzo Italiano left the club and is now in charge of Bologna. Raffaele Palladino stepped into the role and has guided La Viola to the brink of Champions League qualification.

Palladino’s side head to Turin level on points with Juventus but ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Both teams are nine points behind Atalanta, who are the current league leaders.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Fiorentina

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, McKennie; Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez; Conceicao, Yildiz, Vlahovic

The probable lineup for Fiorentina in the "system of play."

De Gea; Kayode, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Gosens; Cataldi, Adli, Beltran; Colpani, Sottil, Kean

A Crucial Win for Juve

The first of our Juventus vs Fiorentina predictions is for Thiago Motta’s side to earn all three points.

Motta has gained a reputation for playing exciting football, and he is slowly making progress in Turin. While Juventus often dominate possession, they have struggled with a lack of attacking firepower. The Old Lady are yet to taste defeat in Serie A, but with 10 draws from 17 matches, they are far behind in the title race. They ended a run of four draws by beating Monza in their last league game, and they will fancy their chances here given their fantastic record against La Viola.

Fiorentina have lost 10 of their last 11 games away at Juventus. During that run, they scored an average of just 0.73 goals per game. Moreover, Thiago Motta’s side boast the second-best defensive record in the top tier of Italian football this season.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Bet 1: Juventus victory with odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Gonzalez to Strike Against Former Club

Scoring goals has been a problem for Juventus this season, but we are backing Nico Gonzalez to get his name on the scoresheet as the second of our Juventus vs Fiorentina predictions.

The Argentine attacker made the move from Fiorentina to Turin in the summer, and he comes into the game against his former club in top form. Nico has scored in his last two competitive matches for Juventus and assisted another.

Gonzalez’s underlying data over the past year is also promising. He averaged 0.53 goals per 90 minutes played over that period, meaning he ranks in the top 10% compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. Nico would love nothing more than to grab the decisive goal against his former club here.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Bet 2: Nico Gonzalez Anytime Scorer with odds of 3.25 on 1xBet

La Viola to Find the Net

Juventus have conceded just 0.76 goals per game on average in Serie A this season, with only Napoli conceding fewer. However, Motta’s defence has been leaking more chances of late. In their 2-1 win over Monza, the home side had 17 shots and racked up an xG of 1.34. Juve have also conceded two goals in their last two league games at the Allianz Stadium, so we are backing both teams to score here.

Fiorentina have scored an average of 1.63 goals per away game this season. They have failed to score in just two of their eight matches on the road.

With these teams level on points and closely matched, this promises to be a thrilling encounter, but home advantage should be enough for Juventus to come out on top.