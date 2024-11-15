Italy vs France Predictions: France to win, both teams to score

Our football betting expert brings you their France vs Italy predictions for their UEFA Nations League game at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

Italy vs France Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Italy vs France

France Victory with odds of @ 2.56 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% & 60% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 58% & 60% chance of the visitors winning. 1st half goals - over 1.5 with odds of @ 3.08 on 1xBet , indicating a 62% and 63% chance of there being at least two goals before the break.

, indicating a 62% and 63% chance of there being at least two goals before the break. Both teams to score with odds of @1.83 on 1xBet, representing a 50% & 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

France should beat Italy 2-1 in an entertaining affair.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Italy enjoy the home advantage as they face off against France this Sunday in their Nations League Group stage finale.

Didier Deschamps has made the bold call to leave Kylian Mbappe, who is having a tough time in Madrid, out of the France team for the upcoming international fixtures. The manager of Les Bleus disclosed that their star player was eager to join the squad, but he opted to leave him out.

France were the favourites to win League A, Group 2, coming into this international break, but their success depended on overcoming Italy in this matchup.

Luciano Spalletti took over the Italian team from Roberto Mancini. His predecessor was able to lead the team to glory at Euro 2020, however they failed to secure qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. Spalletti likely felt let down by his team's performance at the latest European Championships, but their results since have shown greater promise.

Italy topped the group before this international break, but with a trip to Belgium and a clash against the World Cup finalists ahead, the bookmakers have favoured Deschamps' squad.

Probable Lineups for Italy vs France

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiasso, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Barella, DiMarco; Retegui

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Kolo Muani

France to Exact Revenge

The first of our Italy vs France predictions is for the visitors to exact revenge and secure a win.

Italy rallied to defeat France 3-1 in their first group encounter, but prior to that, they had lost their last three matches against Les Bleus.Under Didier Deschamps, France has a knack for getting the job done, which is why we’re siding with them in this matchup. Since the last World Cup, France have played six matches on the road outside of major tournaments. They remain unbeaten in those encounters, securing victory five times.

Italy vs France Bet 1: France Victory @ 2.56 with 1xBet.

An Abundance of First Half Action

The latter half of Nations League matches typically features more goals, but this trend hasn't held true for France's recent games.

Les Bleus’ have played eight matches in 2024 outside of major tournaments, and the first half of those games has seen an average of 1.63 goals per game. In three of their four Nations League outings leading up to this international break, there have been two or more goals scored before halftime.

Additionally, Italy’s six home matches this calendar year have seen an average of 1.67 goals in the first half. This bet has also won in their last five clashes with France.

Italy vs France Bet 2: 1st Half Goals - Over 1.5 @ 3.08 with 1xBet.

Scoring Frenzy When These Teams Play

In their last five matchups, dating back to the 2006 World Cup final, both teams have managed to score. We are backing both teams to find the net once again as part of our Italy vs France predictions.

Italy have scored in all six of their competitive home matches under Luciano Spalletti, and conceded in five of them. Over that period, they have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game and conceded 1.2.

France may be without Kylian Mbappe, but they still have plenty of attacking might. Bradley Barcola enters this game in excellent form, while Randal Kolo Muani consistently delivers top performances in the French jersey. Both teams have scored in both of their Nations League matches on the road ahead of the trip to Italy.