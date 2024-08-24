Our football predictions expert feels Inter will be desperate to get over their frustrating opening day draw at Genoa with a comfortable win.

+

Inter vs Lecce Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Lecce

Inter to Win @1.21 with 1xBet, representing an 82% chance of Inter beating Lecce.

Inter to Win and Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer @1.90 with 1xBet, representing a 49% chance of Inter winning with Martinez scoring.

Over 1.5 1st Half Goals @2.50 with 1xBet, representing a 44% chance of Inter scoring two or more goals in the first half.

Inter will make a statement of intent by thrashing Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Inter go into their first home game of the 2024/25 Serie A season off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw at Genoa. They’ll be itching to brush off the disappointment of conceding a 95th-minute equaliser last week by thrashing a Lecce side that was embarrassed 4-0 by Atalanta on the opening day.

The Genoa game looked to be going to plan after Marcus Thuram cancelled out Alessandro Vogliacco’s first-half opener. Thuram then plundered his second goal of the game eight minutes from the end with Inter seemingly in total control. However, Junior Messias’ dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time broke Inter’s hearts.

As usual, Inter controlled possession with 68% of the ball last weekend. However, there will be concerns over the seven shots allowed on Yann Sommer’s goal, just one fewer than their attempts on the Genoa goal.

As for Lecce, a 4-0 drubbing by Atalanta in front of their fans was hardly the best way to start the new campaign. They were picked off at will by a rampant Atalanta side that’s continuing to build on last season’s achievements, including a Europa League final appearance.

Survival is uppermost in mind for Luca Gotti’s I Giallorossi, since the club has historically yo-yo’d between Serie A and B in recent decades. Lecce will have half an eye on their home game with Cagliari next week, which is a real six-pointer already, despite being so early into the season.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Lecce

The probable lineup for Inter in 3-5-2:

Sommer; Bisseck, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Dimarco, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Thuram, Martinez

The probable lineup for Lecce in 4-2-3-1:

Falcone; Gendrey, Gallo, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Ramadani, Pierret, Morente, Rafia, Dorgu, Krstovic

Defending champions to win comfortably in front of their own fans

Everything points to an Inter home win here, no matter how low their odds may be. They’ve won four games against Lecce back-to-back, keeping a clean sheet in their last three meetings. They’ve also scored first in their last six meetings.

In fact, the last time Lecce won at the San Siro was in November 2000, when I Giallorossi pinched a narrow 1-0 victory. Lecce have also finished with ten men in two of their last three visits to Inter, which may be another interesting betting angle to consider.

Inter vs Lecce Tip 1: Inter to Win @1.21 with 1xBet

Martinez to get up and running for the season as part of an Inter landslide

Argentine goalscoring sensation, Lautaro Martinez, failed to get on the scoresheet at Genoa last weekend. He watched strike partner, Marcus Thuram, get all the plaudits. Given that the 27-year-old bagged 24 goals in 33 Serie A games last season, Martinez rarely went more than two league games without scoring.

That’s why we believe Lautaro Martinez’ Anytime Goalscorer odds would be the perfect complement to an Inter outright bet as a double.

Inter vs Lecce Tip 2: Inter to Win and Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime @1..90 with 1xBet

Lecce put to the sword in the first half after Genoa frustrations

Inter’s draw at Genoa will have felt like a defeat due to the manner of the hosts’ last-gasp equaliser. The defending champions will surely be quick out of the blocks in front of their own fans this weekend.

That’s why we’re backing Inter to score at least twice in the opening 45 minutes, effectively killing off the game by the half-time interval.

Inter vs Lecce Tip 3: Over 1.5 1st Half Goals @2.50 with 1xBet