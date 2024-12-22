Inter vs Como Predictions: Thuram to Score in Home Win

Our football expert shares the best bets for the Inter vs Como match in Serie A, starting at 8:45 pm on Monday.

Inter vs Como Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Como

Inter -1 handicap to win at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet , equating to a 59% chance of the champions winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 59% chance of the champions winning by two goals or more. Marcus Thuram to score at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 48% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 48% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 2.11 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Inter’s superior squad can help them earn all three points with a 3-1 win over Como.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Como head to the San Siro to take on Inter on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting clash.

Inter won the league at a canter last season, finishing 19 points ahead of their local rivals, AC Milan. The Rossoneri have made a poor start to the current campaign, but Simone Inzaghi’s side face tough competition for the title from other top clubs.

Atalanta are the leaders heading into the weekend. They are three points ahead of Inter, who are 3rd, having played a game more. The Nerazzurri made a strong statement with their emphatic 6-0 win over Lazio on Monday night.

Como secured promotion from Serie B last season, so their primary goal now is to stay in the top flight. They hired Cesc Fabregas as their coach in the summer, and the former Spanish midfielder has certainly made his mark in terms of style of play.

I Lariani are above the relegation zone ahead of the weekend. They are a point ahead of Cagliari, who currently occupy 18th place. However, the underlying data suggests that Como should be higher up the table, with their expected points (xPTS) suggesting they should be 9th in Serie A.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Como

The probable lineup for Inter in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Buchanan; Thuram, Martinez

The probable lineup for Como in the "system of play."

Reina; Brempt, Goldaniga, Kempf, Barba; Engelhardt, Cunha, Paz; Strefezza, Fadera, Belotti

Inter’s Attack to Have an Impact

The home side are strong favourites, and they showcased their attacking strength in the 6-0 win over Lazio in their last game. Therefore, we are backing Simone Inzaghi’s side to win by two goals or more in the first of our Inter vs Como predictions.

The Nerazzurri are known for their goalscoring prowess. They are the top scorers in Serie A, netting an average of 2.44 per game. Inzaghi has successfully addressed earlier concerns, and they have truly found their stride in recent weeks. Inter have now scored 14 goals in their last three league outings.

Como have played against three sides currently in the top six on the road so far this season. This bet has won in two of those matches.

Inter vs Como Bet 1: Inter -1 Handicap with odds of 1.68 on 1xBet.

Thuram Chases the Capocannoniere

Lautaro Martinez was Inter’s main goal threat last season, but Marcus Thuram has taken on that mantle this term. The Frenchman has scored 11 goals in 15 Serie A appearances, making him the second-highest scorer in the division. We are backing him to find the net once again.

Since the last international break, Thuram has scored four goals in three Serie A appearances. His long-term statistics are equally impressive. He has scored 0.54 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played over the last year, overperforming his non-penalty xG of 0.42.

Inter vs Como Bet 2: Marcus Thuram Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.00 on 1xBet.

Como to Contribute to the Spectacle

The last of our Inter vs Como predictions is for both teams to score.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last six home matches in Serie A, conceding an average of 1.67 goals per game. Both teams to score has been successful in five of those matches.

Despite their lowly position, Como have proven to be capable. They have scored 18 goals across their 16 league matches so far, and their xG of 19.45 suggests supports their attacking potential. Cesc’s team have scored in four of their last five league matches.

Como have shown they belong in Serie A, but they take on an Inter side that have found their stride in recent weeks. Facing Simone Inzaghi’s team is always a daunting challenge, so the visitors' defence will be on high alert.

Inter have their sights set on winning the Scudetto once again, and the bookmakers are confident in their prospects. Como could pose a challenge, but the Nerazzuri’s recent form suggests they should overcome it with ease.