Inter Milan vs Venezia Predictions: Reliable Lautaro to hit again

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs Venezia ahead of the match day 11 clash in Serie A, on Saturday at 8:45 pm.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Venezia

Inter Win and Multi Goal: 2-4 with odds of @1.80, equating to a 58% chance of the hosts winning a game with two, three or four goals being scored.

Over 1.5 Goals in the First Half with odds of @2.02, indicating a 48% chance of at least two goals being scored before the break.

Lautaro Martinez to score with odds of @1.85, representing a 57% chance for the Argentine striker to find the back of the net.

Inter Milan should be expected to beat Venezia with a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Serie A reaches the 11th matchday, Inter Milan is preparing to take on newly promoted side Venezia at San Siro.

This fixture sees Inter, currently second in Serie A, attempting to sustain their pursuit of leaders Napoli, while Venezia aim to claw their way up from the relegation zone.

Inter Milan arrives on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Empoli. They’ve managed to shake off their frustrations from the 4-4 draw against Juventus in the Derby d’Italia, when they gave up a two goal lead with 20 minutes to go.

Venezia aim to build on the momentum from their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Udinese on Wednesday.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Venezia

The probable lineu p for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Taremi.

The probable lineup for Venezia in the "system of play."

Stankovic; Idzes, Svoboda, Haps; Sagrado, Duncan, Nicolussi Caviglia, Zampano; Busio, Oristanio; Pohjanpalo.

A must win game before a crucial week

In a positive midweek display, the Nerazzurri saw Davide Frattesi net a brace, while Lautaro Martinez found his way back onto the scoresheet, easing concerns about his recent form.

Nicolò Barella, leading play from midfield, provided an assist and continues to be a key figure for the Italian champions.

Simone Inzaghi's team has navigated its share of injury challenges, yet there is optimism as Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi edge closer to full fitness.

Their return to the squad is anticipated as soon as next week. However, with key games against Arsenal and Napoli on the horizon, they are unlikely to be risked this weekend unless absolutely necessary.

Despite suffering just a single defeat—a 2-1 loss in the derby against AC Milan—Inter are currently four points short of where they were at this point last season.

A concerning note for Simone Inzaghi’s men is their defence, which has already conceded 13 goals, matching their tally after 27 matches in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Offensively, Inter has largely maintained its potency, scoring just one fewer goal than last season. However, analysis of expected goals (xG) data reveals they have overperformed in front of the goal, with a differential of +3.41, the second-highest in Serie A behind Monza.

A tough ask for young loanee goalkeeper

Under the guidance of manager Eusebio Di Francesco, Venezia has exhibited glimpses of promise, but their season has been marred by inconsistency.

The lagoon team has had a rough time away, securing only two draws and suffering four losses, while letting in 13 goals—the worst away defence in the league.

During their last visit to San Siro this season, Venezia suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Although their midweek performance provided a morale boost, the expectation remains that 22-year-old Serbian goalkeeper Filip Stanković is likely to face difficulties against his parent club's attackers. Stanković, son of Inter legend Dejan, and currently on loan from the Milanese side - will find it challenging to keep his parent club's forwards at bay for long.

The Nerazzurri, alongside AC Milan, have been particularly clinical in the early stages of the matches, having netted four goals within the first 15 minutes this season. They have scored ten times before halftime across all competitions.

This trend suggests a high-scoring affair for our Inter Milan vs Venezia Predictions, especially given that Inter's recent games have consistently exceeded 2.5 goals in five of their last six outings.

Meanwhile, Di Francesco's side has witnessed a similar pattern, with eight of their last nine away fixtures also crossing that threshold.

Back the ‘streaky striker’

Inter Milan has historically dominated their encounters with Venezia, winning their last five meetings.

The most recent clash at San Siro in 2022, however, was a tightly contested affair, with Inter securing a last-minute 2-1 victory, courtesy of a header from Edin Dzeko.

Simone Inzaghi is expected to use either Mehdi Taremi, who is still seeking his first Serie A goal, or Marko Arnautovic in place of Marcus Thuram.

Yet, it is likely that captain Lautaro Martinez will retain his starting position. Given his track record, backing Lautaro to score remains a compelling option for those reading our Inter Milan vs Venezia Predictions.

The Argentine striker has a well-documented habit of scoring in consecutive matches. In the previous Serie A season, Lautaro managed to score in at least two straight games on four different occasions out of seven instances.

In the 2022/2023 season, Inter's number 10 scored in back-to-back matches five times out of ten chances.

These stats highlight his reliability, making him a strong candidate for backing when he is in form.