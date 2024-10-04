Inter Milan vs Torino Predictions: Goals at both ends

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs Torino ahead of their Serie A clash on Saturday at 8:45 pm.

Inter Milan vs Torino Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Torino

Inter to score in both halves with odds of @ 2.24 on 1xBet , equating to a 50% chance of the hosts scoring in the first and second half.

, equating to a 50% chance of the hosts scoring in the first and second half. Inter to win to Nil - No with odds of @ 1.43 on 1xBet , indicating a 60% chance of the Nerazzurri conceding at least once.

, indicating a 60% chance of the Nerazzurri conceding at least once. Over 1.5 goals and over 6.5 corners with odds of @ 1.65 on 1xBet, representing a 61% chance of at least two goals being scored and more than six corners in the match,

Inter Milan should be expected to beat Torino by a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The champions of Italy will host Torino at the San Siro in what promises to be an exciting Serie A clash on Saturday evening. Both teams come into the match on the back of positive starts to the season, currently tied on points and eager to gain an edge in a tightly-knit league table.

This game is particularly significant as just four points separate the top nine teams, making every encounter critical in the race for the Scudetto and a top-four finish.

The Nerazzurri have bounced back from the defeat in the derby thanks to two victories against Udinese (3-2) and Red Star Belgrade (4-0) in the Champions League.

Torino suffered two setbacks last week, starting with a 2-0 defeat in Coppa Italia at the hands of Empoli, followed by a 3-2 loss to Lazio five days later, which knocked them off the top of the Serie A standings.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Torino

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Carlos Augusto; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

The probable lineup for Torino in the "system of play."

Paleari; Vojvoda, Saul Coco, Walukiewicz; Lazaro, Ilic, Ricci, Vlasic, Sosa; Adams, Zapata.

A relentless home form

Inter’s most recent outing saw them dominate Red Star Belgrade in a 4-0 Champions League victory. This was thanks to goals from Calhanoglu, Arnautovic, Lautaro Martínez, and a sensational performance from Mehdi Taremi, who scored a penalty and provided two assists.

Inter have scored 11 goals in four home matches this season and have found the back of the net in each of their last 22 Serie A games played in front of their crowd.

With Lautaro Martínez rediscovering his goalscoring form (the Argentine netted a brace in Udine last Saturday), and with both Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco having a full rest midweek, another fast start from Inter is to be expected.

The hosts have already scored five times in the opening 15 minutes, and since last season, they’ve only failed to score before the break in three home games.

The depth of Inter's squad has been a key talking point. Inzaghi executed seven changes in their last match, sparking a debate on rotational effectiveness.

The likes of Carlos Augusto, Denzel Dumfries, and Marko Arnautovic have stepped up, showcasing the depth and quality the squad has. Taremi has particularly stood out, drawing comparisons to past greats like Miroslav Klose and Edin Dzeko for his playmaking ability and finishing touch.

Inter Milan vs Torino Bet 1: Inter To Score In Both Halves @ 2.24 with 1xBet.

Toro are up for it this season

Under the new manager, Paolo Vanoli, the Granata have been more attacking-minded, scoring 10 goals already. This is something they managed to achieve only after 12 league games last season.

Torino have displayed admirable form away from home, securing two wins and a draw—2-2 at the San Siro against AC Milan—in their three away fixtures.

Their attack, led by Che Adams and Duvan Zapata, has shown moments of brilliance, while the midfield, marshalled by Ricci and Ilic, provides a solid backbone to the team.

However, Torino’s defence, which has only kept clean sheets against Venezia and Lecce, will have to be at its best. Torino’s goalkeepers, Milinkovic-Savic and Paleari, have made more saves together than any other in Serie A (25 in total) as their xGA (expected goals against) value of 2.51 is the third-highest in the league.

The Granata’s backline is expected to be kept busy by the interchanging positions and fluid movement of Inter’s attacking duo. The defensive coordination between centre-back Samuel Coco and the wing-backs, Borna Sosa and former Inter player Valentino Lazaro, will be crucial in trying to keep the Nerazzurri at bay.

Inter Milan vs Torino Bet 2: Inter To Win To Nil - No @ 1.43 with 1xBet.

Midfielders get joy against the champions

The midfield battle between these two sides promises to be intriguing. Inter's midfield trio—potentially featuring Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, and Calhanoglu—will be tasked with controlling the tempo and creating chances. The presence of Calhanoglu, who scored a wonderful free-kick against Red Star, will be essential in breaking down Torino's defence.

Historically, Inter Milan have dominated this fixture, with four wins and one draw in the last five encounters. Inzaghi's men have been prolific in attack with 13 goals scored in the league, second only to AC Milan. However, they have shown defensive vulnerabilities, conceding 7 goals, with 39 shots allowed in their last three matches in all competitions.

Inter have particularly struggled to control opposition midfielders' runs into the box.

In the last three games, AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders (2 shots), Udinese's Sandi Lovric (2) and Oier Zarraga (1), as well as Andrija Maksimović (3) and Rade Krunic from Red Star, had shooting opportunities. These defensive lapses could be a cause for concern against a resilient Torino side, where Samuele Ricci (nine shots taken so far in Serie A) looks like a solid pick for a player-prop bet.