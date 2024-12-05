Inter Milan vs Parma Predictions: Both To Score Offers Great Value

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs Parma ahead of this Serie A clash on Friday Saturday at 6:30 pm.

+

Inter Milan vs Parma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Parma

First Half Multi Goal: 1-2 with odds of @ 1.62 on Bet9ja , equating to a 62% chance of one or two goals being scored in the first 45 minutes.

, equating to a 62% chance of one or two goals being scored in the first 45 minutes. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.90 on Bet9ja , indicating a 53% chance of both teams scoring.

, indicating a 53% chance of both teams scoring. Over 2.5 Goals and Over 9.5 Corners with odds of @ 2.20 on Bet9ja, representing a 45.5% chance for at least three goals being scored and at least 10 corners being taken.

Inter Milan is expected to beat Parma with a 3-2 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Nerazzurri, although four points behind Napoli, are still seen as strong title contenders and aim to continue their steady progress. On the other hand, Parma aim to bolster their survival status after making an impressive comeback to Italy's top division.

The past week has been marked by the emotional episode involving Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, which resulted in the postponement of Inter's fixture against La Viola.

The visitors arrive in high spirits following a 3-1 win over Lazio and are currently 11th in the table with 15 points.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Parma

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro.

The probable lineup for Parma in the "system of play."

Suzuki; Valeri, Balogh, Coulibaly, Delprato; Keita, Sohm; Man, Haj Mohammed, Cacellieri; Bonny.

Rested Nerazzurri can hit the ground running

As Inter gear up for this home match, they know they can't afford to lose any points, despite having a game in hand.

After losing the derby to AC Milan by 2-1 in September, Simone Inzaghi’s squad has begun to exhibit the form that propelled them to the Scudetto last season.

Inter have triumphed in 10 of their last 12 games across all competitions, maintaining a clean sheet in six of their last seven outings, including strong performances against Arsenal and Leipzig at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have suffered defeat only twice in front of their home fans since the beginning of the 2023/2024 season, and have failed to secure an early lead at home on just four occasions since last season.

On home turf, Inter have netted 10 goals within the first 45 minutes, tying them with AC Milan and Atalanta for the best record in Serie A. This accounts for a substantial 63% of their overall domestic goals, highlighting their ability at opening up defences from the early stages of the match.

Despite the recent injury to Benjamin Pavard, the depth of the Nerazzurri's squad remains unmatched in Serie A.

Inzaghi will surely value the options at his disposal, especially since the lack of midweek European matches allows his players to concentrate fully.

Inter Milan vs Parma Bet 1: First Half Multi Goal: 1-2 @ 1.62 with Bet9ja

Attack is Pecchia’s best defence

Guided by Fabio Pecchia, Parma has approached their return to Serie A with a blend of ambition and resilience.

Pecchia, who had only one prior season of managing experience in Serie A before this year, will certainly take encouragement from his team's recent triumph over an in-form Lazio. That victory saw Parma capitalize on rapid counterattacks, expertly orchestrated by the dynamic Denis Man.

The Ducali have deliberately avoided adopting excessively defensive tactics, even when facing more dominant teams, and this strategy has borne fruit.

Parma has managed to score in every match this season except two, and they have found the back of the net against all the top-7 sides they have encountered thus far. Their proactive approach in chasing results through an attacking display should serve as a cautionary note for Inter.

The Nerazzurri's xGA (expected goals against) of 15.25 places them only as Italy’s seventh best defense, which could be problematic against a team as enterprising as Parma.

Furthermore, backing "Both Teams to Score - Yes" has proven successful in 12 out of Parma's 14 matches, the highest such frequency (86%) in Serie A. Thus, supporting this choice for our Inter Milan vs Parma offer presents excellent value.

Inter Milan vs Parma Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.90 with Bet9ja

Corners’ count might soar

Friday’s match under the lights at San Siro promises to be an engaging affair, offering a mix of tactical nuance and potentially thrilling action. In terms of team news, Inter may witness the return of the experienced Acerbi to the bench.

With the Nerazzurri currently holding second place in their Champions League group, Simone Inzaghi might decide to field his strongest lineup on Friday, while reserving squad rotations for the upcoming match on Tuesday at Leverkusen.

The primary selection dilemma for the manager remains on the right flank: choosing between the adaptable Matteo Darmian and the more forward-thinking Denzel Dumfries.

In contrast, Fabio Pecchia’s Parma squad is grappling with injury issues, including long-term absences for players like Bernabè, Circati, and Kowalski.

Furthermore, striker Gabriel Charpentier, who has contributed one goal and two assists, will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

A notable statistical subplot in crafting our Inter Milan vs Parma predictions game focuses on corner kicks. Both teams rank prominently in Serie A for corners earned, with Inter tallying 84 (averaging 6.46 per game) and Parma accumulating 74 (averaging 5.28 per match). This emphasizes the importance of wing play as a critical component of their strategies.