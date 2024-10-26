Inter Milan vs Juventus Predictions: A cagey & tense ‘Derby d’Italia’

Our football predictions expert presents his three best bets for Inter Milan vs Juventus ahead of the ‘Derby d’Italia’ on Sunday at 6 pm.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Juventus

Inter or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.94 on Bet9ja , equating to a 50% chance of the Nerazzurri not losing the game and fewer than three goals being scored.

, equating to a 50% chance of the Nerazzurri not losing the game and fewer than three goals being scored. First-Half Multi Goals: 1-2 with odds of @1.57 on Bet9ja , indicating a 60% chance for one or two goals to be scored before half-time.

, indicating a 60% chance for one or two goals to be scored before half-time. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.66 on Bet9ja, representing a 60% chance of a low-scoring match.

Inter Milan should be expected to beat Juventus by a 1-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the old rivalry between Inter Milan and Juventus takes centre stage once again at the San Siro, football fans eagerly await one of Europe’s classic matches.

The two giants of Italian football are separated by just one point in the table, but come into the match with contrasting narratives after the midweek Champions League ties.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter find themselves in an intriguing situation. Fresh from two hard-fought away victories against Roma and Young Boys, the Nerazzurri have demonstrated their ability to adapt and succeed under pressure.

Meanwhile, Juventus are still unbeaten domestically. Their stark defeat at home to Stuttgart on Tuesday has laid bare weaknesses that the reigning Italian champions will be eager to exploit.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Inzaghi’s can’t do it without ‘Thu-La’

Despite currently occupying the upper tiers of this season’s Serie A and Champions League standings, the match against Young Boys served as a reality check for the depth of Inter's squad.

Players like Carlos Augusto, Piotr Zielinski, and Marko Arnautovic, who were pushed into prominent roles, struggled against the Swiss side. For manager Simone Inzaghi, this highlights the importance of squad rotation and the pressing need for consistent performances from the squad’s second string.

Wednesday’s game showcased the critical impact that Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram—collectively known as the "Thu-La connection"—alongside Federico Dimarco, wielded over the team.

Their ability to transform the course of a match, even when coming off the bench, underscores the team’s dependence on these key players.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Bet 1: Inter or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.94 with Bet9ja

A depleted squad that lacks spark

Meanwhile, Juventus face their own set of challenges. Injuries to key players such as Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, and Douglas Luiz have left the Bianconeri with a reduced squad of only 17 senior players available for their visit to the San Siro.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus's defensive record in Serie A has been formidable, conceding just one goal from the penalty spot against Cagliari. Nonetheless, promising talents like Yildiz have shown flashes of brilliance, but still require the maturity to cope with the pressures of a big match.

Thiago Motta’s tactical acumen will be crucial in addressing the missteps against high-pressing teams like Stuttgart. This will ensure that Juventus's forward line, led by Vlahovic, gets adequate support to threaten Inter’s defence.

It’s also important to consider the psychological aspect of facing a rival that shares the top three positions in the league table. Juventus need to leverage this rivalry to motivate themselves and shift the momentum after their recent lacklustre performances. Notably, they haven’t managed a shot on target in the first half across three of their last six games.

Conversely, the hosts have enjoyed a productive start to matches, having scored six times in the first 45 minutes at home across all competitions this season. In the 2023/2024 Serie A campaign, they have only failed to find the net in the first half of three home games.

Our Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions suggest a fast start from Inzaghi’s men seems likely, though the game may not live up to expectations for the whole 90 minutes.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Bet 2: First Half Multi Goals: 1-2 @ 1.57 with Bet9ja

Hosts to dictate the tempo

Nicolo Barella stands as a pivotal point for Inter's adaptability. Assigned to fill the midfield gap left by Hakan Calhanoglu due to injury, Barella has shown his versatility. Nonetheless, facing the ‘Old Lady,’ particularly with absentees like the Turkish international and Francesco Acerbi, requires team effort.

This is akin to the performance the Nerazzurri delivered last month when they held Manchester City to their only scoreless draw in the past 41 Champions League games.

Inter's effective use of its flanks, spearheaded by the dynamic Dimarco—who has already registered five assists this season for club and country—could present serious challenges for a Juventus defence missing key players. The attacking talents on display and the mutual need for a win to prevent leaders Napoli from extending their lead might suggest a high-scoring affair.

However, given Juventus’ struggles against top teams—they have only scored one goal against Roma, Napoli, and Lazio—and their poor shooting record (with 102 attempts in Serie A, the 12th-best record), the game may well be dominated by Inter’s calm and patient approach.

Historically, seven of the last eight ‘Derby d’Italia’ matches have yielded two goals or fewer, and in five of those encounters, "Both Teams To Score - No" has been a winning bet. Therefore, approaching the goals market with caution appears to be the most prudent option in this Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions piece.