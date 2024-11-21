Injury-Hit Leicester Looking Like A Team To Avoid In Upcoming Weeks

Cooper's Leicester City faces a tough challenge to remain in the Premier League, as they strive to outsmart teams that are stronger and more costly.

However, the challenge has intensified with an increasing number of absentees, casting doubt on the effectiveness of their attack in the Premier League for the rest of the year. We look at the following two Leicester City games and analyse where we can take advantage.

Premier League Markets Betway Odds Leicester vs Chelsea: Chelsea Win and Over 2.5 Goals 1.95 Brentford vs Leicester: Brentford Win and BTTS 2.98

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Leicester vs Chelsea: Mounting Absentee Lists

Leicester City is preparing to take on Chelsea while missing several key players.Abdul Fatawu was pictured in a hospital bed post-surgery over the international break. Jamie Vardy, Leicester’s primary striking option for over a decade, is uncertain to play due to a back injury.

Fernando Buonanotte is suspended. The skillful Argentine, on loan from Brighton, has accumulated ten yellow cards in just ten influential Premier League matches. While that's quite a remarkable achievement, it's a concern for Steve Cooper given the growing list of absentees.

With Patson Daka and Bobby Reid also likely missing, Leicester appear very light in the final third - an area where they aren't particularly strong at the Premier League level.

This gives Chelsea an edge, making them an appealing option in the 1X2 market for a bet builder. This Chelsea side regularly deploys an entirely different starting eleven when undertaking midweek European duties in the UEFA Conference League each Thursday. The disparity in resources and quality available to the manager is significant when compared to Leicester.

With players like Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku struggling for Premier League minutes, Leicester will certainly have their work cut out for them.

One person who should be starting for Chelsea is Nicolas Jackson. Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have accumulated more Expected Goals than Jackson’s 6.20xG from 25 shots.

The Chelsea player averages 2.58 shots per 90 and tends to shoot more frequently against inferior teams, as seen against Wolves (1), Crystal Palace (4), Bournemouth (3), West Ham (4), and Brighton (5).

With the lack of forward options, Leicester might be forced to sit back and soak up pressure for the majority of the game. Once Chelsea breaches that defence, with their wealth of attacking components, this game could open up into a back-and-forth, open encounter.

Chelsea to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the game at 1.90 is the standout bet for this meeting, considering the above. Leicester City matches average 3.10 goals per 90 after 11 games, with Chelsea’s 3.09 per 90 average just below.

Brentford vs Leicester: Late Leicester

Leicester have conceded the most goals away from home (14) after six matches in the top flight. With Brentford on the horizon, after initially facing Everton at Goodison Park, Leicester’s trip to face Thomas Frank’s Bees might prove difficult.

Leicester are overperforming their xG by 2.74, which is the third-highest overperformance in the league. They’ve scored 14 goals from 11.26xG. Their 12.39% Shot Conversion rate is the sixth-best in the Premier League, suggesting they’re one of the most clinical sides in the division.

It doesn’t sound like much, but without the three extra goals of overperformance, the Foxes would likely be much worse off in the standings than they are now. Such performances typically tend to regress to the mean as the season unfolds.

Brentford vs Leicester feels like the perfect recipe for goals. The Foxes never give up and frequently find the net when they're behind in matches. Their recent habit of scoring late in fixtures to secure a share of the points will surely have Steve Cooper thrilled.

Jordan Ayew scored a 98th-minute winner against Southampton and, a couple of weeks later, scored a 94th-minute equaliser in Ipswich, denying their hosts their first Premier League victory.

Leicester might be heading for relegation,but those are excellent qualities to possess for a team battling near the bottom of the table. These are particularly valuable traits when considering a BTTS and Match Result bet against stronger hosts.

If you anticipate Brentford, the Premier League's top home team in 2024/25, to defeat Leicester, yet expect Steve Cooper's side to fight back, then betting on Brentford to Win and BTTS at 3.00 is worth considering, despite any injury concerns.