How to Fund 1xBet: Deposit Methods in 2024

Learn how to fund your 1xBet account easily and securely. Register using the promo code and explore various deposit options for seamless transactions.

Steps to Deposit Money on 1xBet

Depositing money into your 1xBet account is straightforward. Numerous payment methods can be used to fund your account, and the general process is consistent across them.

Begin by registering a new account. Log in to your 1xBet account. Click/tap the ‘Deposit’ button, which is at the top-right of the screen. Select one of the deposit methods. Follow the deposit process and input the desired amount. Authorise the deposit by clicking Confirm.

Available 1xBet Deposit Methods

As a user, you can choose from various payment methods to fund your 1xBet account. The following options are available:

Cash

E-wallets like MoneyGO, Perfect Money, and Skrill 1-Tap.

Payment systems such as Neteller and ecoPayz.

Self-service terminals, e.g., QuickTeller.

Prepaid cards like Paysafecard.

Cryptocurrency

E-Vouchers

Debit and credit cards

Using Skrill to Deposit Money

E-wallets are a convenient method for depositing money, with Skrill being one of the fastest options. There might be a USSD code required. The minimum deposit starts at ₦100.

Depositing via Bank Cards

Depositing via bank cards like Visa or MasterCard is another secure option. This method is globally recognized and ensures secure fund transfers. You need a minimum deposit of ₦100.

Funding via Neteller

Neteller is another highly respected e-wallet available for 1xBet deposits. It offers almost instant transactions without any fees. The minimum deposit is ₦100.

Welcome Bonus at 1xBet

Once you understand how to deposit money into your 1xBet account, you can start exploring the site and bet afterwards. Additionally, you can claim a 1xBet welcome bonus. By using the 1NGGOAL promo code during registration, you’ll receive a 300% match bonus up to ₦189,280. The bonus is based on your first deposit and you have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Duration of 1xBet deposits

Deposits are typically processed instantly across all payment methods. For further details, refer to the payments section.

Can I withdraw my initial deposit?

Yes. You can withdraw your initial deposit, but you'll need to place wagers with those funds first.

Minimum Deposit Requirement

Most payment methods at 1xBet NG require a minimum deposit of ₦100, while some others accept at least ₦250. Some methods like prepaid cards may vary, so check the Payments section on the 1xBet site.

Maximum Deposit Limits

There isn't a specified maximum deposit limit, as the limits vary from one deposit method to another. Just contact customer support for large deposits.

Handling Rejected Deposits

If your deposit is rejected, verify the entered details such as bank account numbers and USSD code. Also, check your account balance. In case of server issues or connection problems, try again later. For further assistance, contact 1xBet customer support.