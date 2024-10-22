How to Deposit on Bet9ja

How to Deposit on Bet9ja: Our Guide

Bet9ja, a prominent Nigerian bookmaker, offers a variety of convenient deposit methods to its users. Launched in 2013 by KC Gaming Nigeria Limited, Bet9ja has since grown to be one of Nigeria's leading sports betting platforms. This guide provides an overview of the available deposit methods and their associated limits on Bet9ja.

Available Deposit Methods on Bet9ja

Bet9ja provides a range of efficient deposit methods designed for Nigerian bettors. From bank transfers to debit cards, e-wallets and USSD codes, Bet9ja ensures a seamless account funding process. You’ll find deposit methods, their limits and processing times on this page.

How to Deposit Funds on Bet9ja?

Depositing funds into your Bet9ja account is straightforward and can be completed in five steps. Available methods range from direct deposits on the Bet9ja platform to third-party options like banks, USSD and e-wallets. Follow these steps for a successful deposit:

Register or log in to your Bet9ja account. Tap the ‘Make a deposit’ option at the top right corner of your screen. Choose your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount and follow the instructions. Confirm the deposit and your funds will arrive almost immediately.

Deposit Money on Bet9ja via Bank Cards

Bank card deposits are among the simplest ways to fund your Bet9ja account. Accepted cards include Verve, Visa and Mastercard. Here’s how to deposit using a bank card:

Go to the deposit section and select a debit card. Enter the desired deposit amount. Input your card details. Tap the ‘Confirm’ button to complete your transaction.

Funding Bet9ja through USSD Deposits

USSD options have significant popularity in Nigeria thanks to their ease of use. They don't require an internet connection, making them accessible through SMS or regular cell service. Bet9ja facilitates this by offering merchant codes compatible with various banks' USSD codes.

How to Use GTbank *737 USSD for Bet9ja Deposits?

To use GT bank’s *737 USSD code, you must have a funded GTBank account. Follow these steps to deposit with this method:

Dial *737*50*amount*500 on your phone. Enter your Bet9ja UserID. Use your 4-digit USSD PIN to complete the transaction.

Making a Bet9ja Deposit via Bank Transfer

Although debit cards and e-wallets tend to be more popular than bank transfers, you can always fund your Bet9ja account with bank transfer. Bet9ja partners with over eight commercial banks to facilitate seamless deposits.

Here's how to deposit via bank transfer:

Open your mobile banking app and find Bet9ja listed under Billers in the Betting, Lottery, or Gaming categories. Choose ‘Pay Bills’. Locate Bet9ja in the respective category. Enter the deposit amount and your Bet9ja User ID. Confirm with your PIN and press the ‘Pay’ icon.

Using OPay for Bet9ja Deposits

OPay is recognized for its efficient registration and reliable transactions. To deposit via OPay, you need to download the OPay app, create an account and fund it. Follow these steps to make your OPay deposit at Bet9ja:

Open the ‘betting’ menu on the OPay app. Select Bet9ja and input your UserID. Enter the deposit amount. Verify your details and press ‘Pay’. Check your Bet9ja account for confirmation.

Funding Bet9ja through Quickteller

Quickteller is a quick and hassle-free method, although it may include a nominal transaction fee. Here's how to use Quickteller for deposits:

Visit the Bet9ja Quickteller payment portal. Enter your Bet9ja details (Email and UserID). Enter the deposit amount and press ‘Continue’. Wait for the receipt and payment confirmation.

Depositing to Bet9ja Using ATM

Deposits via ATM are ideal for users who prefer not to use their phones or visit banking halls. Steps for ATM deposits include:

Insert your card into the ATM and select ‘Pay Bills’ or ‘Quickteller’. Choose an account type and ‘Pay Merchant’ or ‘Others’. Enter the Bet9ja merchant code ‘04226901’. Fill in your Bet9ja UserID and the deposit amount. Enter your phone number and press ‘Proceed’. Confirm the payment at the ATM and check your Bet9ja account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Bet9ja?

The minimum deposit varies by method but is generally ₦100. Exceptions include internet transfer and Abeg, which allow ₦1 minimum.

What Are the Bet9ja Deposit Limits?

Deposit limits range from a minimum of ₦100 to a maximum of ₦5,000,000, depending on the method.

Are There Fees for Deposits on Bet9ja?

Some methods may charge up to ₦25 or ₦30 per transaction, but many methods are free of fees.

Can I Use Different Withdrawal Methods?

Yes. Bet9ja allows different deposit and withdrawal methods. However, withdrawals must be made to a registered bank account.